Why won’t the government meet the Palestine Action hunger strikers?

It has been more than 50 days since Amu Gib and Qesser Zuhrah ate anything. They are part of the Prisoners for Palestine, a group of young people who are currently on hunger strike in British prisons (six others joined the strike after Gib and Zuhrah began theirs on 2 November but two have subsequently dropped out). Gib and another hunger striker, Kamran Ahmed, were taken to hospital today, after their conditions worsened; Zuhrah was already in hospital.

The remaining six hunger strikers – all of whom are being held in custody on remand – are involved with Palestine Action, a direct action protest network that was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the then home secretary, Yvette Cooper, on 5 July. Each prisoner is awaiting trial for offences relating to allegations of breaking in and causing criminal damage at a UK factory operated by the Israeli weapons manufacturer, Elbit Systems. The alleged events took place before Palestine Action was proscribed. All prisoners deny the charges against them.

Allies of Prisoners for Palestine claim they are being mistreated by the prison service. They believe this alleged mistreatment relates to their involvement with Palestine Action. They have repeatedly called on the government – in particular the Justice Secretary, David Lammy – to meet with the hunger strikers and their lawyers to discuss their demands which are: ending censorship inside the prison, immediate bail, right to a fair trial, the de-proscription of Palestine Action, and the shutdown of Elbit Systems sites in the UK.

Lammy has repeatedly refused their request to meet. The government’s position is that it would not be constitutionally right for a minister to get involved in remand decisions which should be left up to independent judges, with lawyers allowed to make representations to the court on their behalf. If the government were to get involved, insiders warned, it could set a precedent for other prisoners across the country that going on hunger strike could make the opportunity to meet with a minister more likely.

Though there is deep concern within the government for the welfare of the hunger strikers, this style of protest is not new to UK prisons. James Timpson, the prisons minister said in a statement: “Over the last five years, we’ve averaged over 200 a year and we have long-standing procedures in place to ensure prisoner safety.” He added: “Ministers will not meet with them – we have a justice system that is based on the separation of powers, and the independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our system. It would be entirely unconstitutional and inappropriate for ministers to intervene in ongoing legal cases.” It should also be noted that the proscription of Palestine Action – a key part of the hunger strikers’ demands – is an issue that lies within the power of the Home Office.

But the hunger strikers’ cause has been gaining momentum among MPs and politicians on the left. Zarah Sultana, the Your Party MP for Coventry South, arrived outside of HMP Bronzefield – where Zuhrah was being held – at 2am on Wednesday morning and remained there until Zuhrah was taken away in an ambulance. Sultana was filmed pressing officers in the prison grounds and attempting to speak to prison staff through the estate’s intercom. She was joined by Jenny Jones, a Green peer, who also took part in a protest on Bronzefield’s estate.

Amu Gib, who alongside Zuhrah has been on hunger strike for 51 days, is a constituent of Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn visited Gib on 9 December at Bronzefield where they were being held until they were moved to hospital today. In the wake of the visit, Corbyn said Gib, because their trial date is set for January 2027, was being subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment” (an allegation that the government and the Prisons and Probation Service deny). The independent MP for Islington North has written to the Lammy several times calling on him to take action.

On 15 December, he coordinated an open letter with 50 other MPs (Labour MPs John McDonnell, Clive Lewis also signed as did Ellie Chowns, the Green Party’s parliamentary leader) in which they urged the Justice Secretary or members of his team to meet with the lawyers representing the group. Corbyn asked the same question of the justice minister, Jake Richards, during Justice Questions in parliament on 16 December. Richards said he was “satisfied” the proper procedures were being enacted.

Despite remaining firm that it would not be appropriate for ministers to meet with the prisoners on hunger strike or their lawyers, this could become very tricky for the government. Once a hunger striker extends their strike past 35 days, their condition can very quickly become critical; soon, there could be a fatality. Though wider public support may not yet be with these six young people, politicians on the left certainly won’t give up their cause.

