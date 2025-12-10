Why aren’t Labour together?

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Have controversial headlines taken the shine off Labour Together? On Tuesday the hyper-influential Starmerite think-tank held its Christmas bash alongside Hanover, a consultancy, at a swanky spot overlooking the Thames.

But the turnout wasn’t as glitzy as previous bashes, word being that Cabinet ministers, and the like, judiciously decided to stay away. Why? Surely not because of The Times exclusive story on Monday that revealed the think tank had been polling Labour members on who is best to replace Keir Starmer as party leader? (Is there such a thing as disloyalty by association?)

At their summer party back in July LT managed to attract the PM, his chief of staff, the No 10 press secretary and 9 Cabinet Ministers along with a smattering of other Labour big wigs.

Last night the keynote speaker, Business Secretary Peter Kyle, dropped out last minute and was replaced by one of his juniors from the House of Lords, Jason Stockwood (who gave a nicely self-deprecating off the cuff speech after agreeing to replace Kyle with 12 hours notice).

Tongues were wagging at the bash about whether Kyle had withdrawn following The Times front page.

Alas the reason was far more prosaic – his trip to Washington DC had been brought forward a day so he could no longer make it.

The only Cabinet minister to attend the party last night was Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary. Previous Labour Together revellers Yvette Cooper and John Healey were both, like Kyle, in the States.

A government bod told the Pygge there was no conspiracy: “there’s just a lot of dos on this time of year!”

