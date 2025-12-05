Which Labour MP is already teeing up a job in the City?

It’s no secret that a number of new intake Labour MPs see themselves as one-term-only, assuming they’ll be losing their seats at the next general election.
And as Labour continues to languish in the polls you can hardly blame them for keeping their options open.
One MP who might be concerned is former City worker Callum Anderson, the Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley.
Anderson was one of Labour’s “accidental MPs”, winning the spiritually Tory seat (newly created by combining parts of Milton Keynes South with Buckingham) with a narrow majority of just 2,421.
Alas, failing another electoral miracle, the seat is now projected to go to Reform. What next, then, for Anderson?
Notably, the MP has been been publishing a weekly newsletter for subscribers – many from the world of finance – on LinkedIn, analysing “the overlap of markets, policy and politics”.
This is seen by one insider who knows him as a bid to keep his foot in the door with his City contacts next time the good people of Buckingham and Bletchley go to the polls. No judgement here from the Pygge. That’s just good business sense.
