Which Labour MP is already teeing up a job in the City?

Photo by House of Commons/Flicker

It’s no secret that a number of new intake Labour MPs see themselves as one-term-only, assuming they’ll be losing their seats at the next general election.

And as Labour continues to languish in the polls you can hardly blame them for keeping their options open.

One MP who might be concerned is former City worker Callum Anderson, the Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley.

Anderson was one of Labour’s “accidental MPs”, winning the spiritually Tory seat (newly created by combining parts of Milton Keynes South with Buckingham) with a narrow majority of just 2,421.

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2 Subscribe

Alas, failing another electoral miracle, the seat is now projected to go to Reform. What next, then, for Anderson?

Notably, the MP has been been publishing a weekly newsletter for subscribers – many from the world of finance – on LinkedIn, analysing “the overlap of markets, policy and politics”.

This is seen by one insider who knows him as a bid to keep his foot in the door with his City contacts next time the good people of Buckingham and Bletchley go to the polls. No judgement here from the Pygge. That’s just good business sense.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[Further reading: Should Labour fear a Reform-Tory pact]