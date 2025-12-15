Greens see another wave of defections from Labour

Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

The Green surge continues. Five councillors announced their defection from Labour to the Greens this evening, in the biggest move between the two parties since the election of Zack Polanski earlier this year. London is a big target for the party; it is hoping to make gains there at next year’s May elections.

Speaking at an event in Brent this evening, Polanski said: “What we’re witnessing in Brent mirrors what we are hearing across the country on doorsteps and in polls”. He added: “Good Labour councillors can see Labour has abandoned any sense of progressive politics.”

This is the latest of a slew of defections from Labour to the Greens at councils across London. On 5 December, Sam Foster, the former chair of the Southwark Housing Scrutiny Commission defected from Labour to the Greens. This followed three Labour councillors in Barking and Dagenham leaving to join the Green Party in September. At next year’s elections the Greens have set their sights set on taking the Hackney Mayoralty, as well as decreasing Labour’s hold on several strong-hold councils across the capital.

Since Polanski’s election in September, the party has grown exponentially and is now the third largest party in the UK (behind Labour and Reform) with 180,000 members. A recent poll put Polanski’s approval rating on net -1, compared with Starmer who is currently sitting on -47.

The reason the councillors in Brent gave for quitting Labour was that the party has abandoned its core values. Tony Ethapemi, a councillor in Stonebridge, said: “I left the Labour Party because the party is no-longer the Party I joined over twenty-five years ago.” Similarly, Mary Mitchell, a councillor in the Welsh Harp ward of Brent said: “the Labour Party has left the values that I stand for, and what the Party historically has stood for and achieved.”

To the Greens, this steady trickle of defections – following the party’s biggest to date in November when the former Corbynite MP Lloyd Russell Moyle quit Labour to join the Greens – reflects wider discontent with the Labour party nationally. Eugene McCarthy, the chair of the London Green Party Federation said: “This huge defection reflects what we are hearing on the doorstep. Labour aren’t prepared for what’s coming in May’s local elections.”

For now, only councillors and ex MPs have moved across from Starmer’s Labour to Polanski’s Greens. But the party remain confident that more and more politicians will come to a similar conclusion ahead of the local elections in May. No MPs have crossed the floor of the house yet: but never say never.

