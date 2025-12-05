Photo by House of Commons

Gordon McKee is taking the biscuit. The MP for Glasgow South – who is a member of the 2024 intake – has wracked up over 3 million views on a TikTok video in which he uses bourbons and custard creams to explain the UK’s debt to GDP ratio.

McKee, who at 31 years old could be classed as a “Zillenial” (between the end of Millenials and the start of Generation Z), is the only backbencher known to have hired his own digital content specialist.

His sleights of snackery have taken the Parliamentary Labour Party by storm and have inspired a wave of copy-cat colleagues. Richard Burgon explained the need to tax billionaires using several packets of Sainsbury’s own fusilli (most of which has now been donated to a foodbank).

The Pygge has heard that McKee’s viral video has had other unintended consequences. The Glasgow South MP now has a rolling supply of custard creams being sent directly to his Parliamentary offices. His staffers are not quite sure what to do with them. But they could be good fodder for another raft of videos: what will be next, a custard cream themed explainer of Quantitative Easing?

