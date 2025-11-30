Your Party votes for collective leadership

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana will not go head-to-head for Your Party leadership next year after Your Party voted for a collective leadership model. In an extremely tight vote, on a 16 per cent turnout, members opted for the party to be led by the Central Executive Committee (CEC), which will include a chair and a deputy chair. Members of Parliament are not allowed to stand for the Central Executive Committee.

The results were announced this morning by former Labour MP Claudia Webbe: 48.4 per cent of members opted for a single leader, 51.6 per cent opted for the collective leadership model. Elections for the CEC will start in the New Year, with the result expected to be announced on 27 February. Members will vote on whether to accept the constitution this afternoon.

Up until that point, as the New Statesman previously reported, Your Party will be stewarded by the Independent Alliance MPs who remain in the party – Corbyn, Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan – and a group of random yet representative ordinary members chosen by sortition. Sultana left the Independent Alliance on 18 September and will not be involved in the stewarding group.

As the party’s co-founders, Sultana and Corbyn differed in their preferred options for the party’s leadership model. Corbyn told the New Statesman yesterday, his preference would be for a single leader of Your Party (both MPs said they would throw their hat into the ring if there were to be a leadership election).

Sultana has been campaigning since 26 November for the collective leadership model (although her long-term preference has been for the party to have co-leaders) and said in a statement: “From the very start I have been fighting for maximum member democracy. Seeing members choose collective leadership is truly exciting. Together, we’re building a new socialist party – radically democratic and powered by a mass movement. This party will be led by its members not MPs. This is only the beginning.”

As per Your Party’s draft constitution, this structure will be in place for 21 months with the opportunity for members to re-look at the party’s leadership at the 2027 party conference. The CEC, in its second year in office will conduct a review of different leadership options which could include, co-leadership and single leadership.

Members also voted to allow dual membership of Your Party and other parties, which have been approved by the CEC. This amendment proved controversial following the expulsion of several members of the Socialist Workers Party on the eve of Your Party conference as under the current Your Party rules, members may not have dual membership of another party alongside their Your Party membership. Once the CEC has been elected and has ratified the list of allowed parties, dual membership will be allowed. Your Party sources did not comment on which parties will be permitted.

Members are due to vote this afternoon on whether to accept Your Party’s constitution. There have been reports that some in the Socialist Unity Platform have called on members to reject the constitution. (Your Party sources say it is highly unlikely that the constitution will not be passed by members). However, in a message in Sultana’s WhatsApp channel, “Zarah Fighting for Maximum Member Democracy”, James Giles – who was not allowed entry to Your Party conference yesterday – said: “Certain people are looking to undermine the democratic vote that took place over the last 24 hours” and urged members of the group to vote accept the constitution.

Sultana will make her return to conference this afternoon, having boycotted yesterday’s proceedings due to the expulsion of SWP members from Your Party. She will address members later this afternoon, after which Corbyn will announce the party’s official name.