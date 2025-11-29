Your Party is not dead yet

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

A bright new dawn in August, last-chance saloon by November. A well-bred butterfly could spend longer in the sun than Your Party, which gathers for its founding conference in Liverpool this weekend.

Not yet officially born, the party has developed a formidable antenatal reputation for melodrama, misunderstandings and multiple membership systems, shedding along the way one-third of the MPs supposed to be midwifing the new arrival. As product launches go it is up there with New Coke, Dasani water and the Ford Edsel.

When delegates, chosen somewhat controversially by a process of random sortition, gather by the Mersey they will discuss a political declaration, a constitution and an organisational roadmap. But really there will be just two questions on the agenda. How on Earth did we end up in a mess like this? And how can we get out of it?

The self-laceration has been severe. While it was never likely that the 800,000 who signed up to support the initiative would all convert into fully fledged members, the 50,000 who have done so to date undershoots the most pessimistic estimates by a margin. It is still more than any left-wing party has secured since the Communist Party’s Stalingrad membership bounce, but that is a bar any grouping headed by a former leader of the Labour Party should expect to clear.

Within that diminished number, the hardcore of people associated with far-left groups, ignoring an unenforceable ban on their involvement, will loom larger in Liverpool and elsewhere. It is distant from Corbyn’s original vision of a loose alliance of independent community electoral groups growing together organically – a plan that might have worked better than the dash to a fully-formed party. In a vivid illustration of the malfunction, the two leading figures are holding separate eve-of-conference rallies – it may be Your Party today (29 November) but it was Her Rally or His yesterday, although it is understood reciprocal invites were exchanged.

Some socialists – a minority, but a loud one – find their happy place in hyper-ventilating factional strife, unembarrassed by the lack of substantive political differences. Your Party has become their playground. The insistent attacks on Sultana amount to sustained character assassination of a young female Muslim politician, while the denunciations of Corbyn, for being insufficiently pro-Palestinian inter alia, stand out for sheer absurdity. Repeated calls for unity, including from Sultana this week, are going largely unheard over the din of a power struggle lacking any actual power to contest.

Yet, despite the diverting soap-operatic quality to these exchanges, the real difficulties lie deeper. The first is that the space Your Party was coveting has been largely annexed by a resurgent Green party, under the charismatic leadership of Zack Polanski. Doubtless assisted by the Sultana-Corbyn travails, his party has become the default left-of-Labour option in much of England. It has tens of thousands of new members who might have been Your Party recruits. Polanski talks a good, non-sectarian unity game too – Your Party leaders risk looking silly if they strain for points of difference. Some form of electoral alliance will still be essential for both parties, but with the Greens now outpolling Labour in some surveys – the very thing Your Party had briefly promised – the whip has shifted hands.

Corbyn and Sultana ought to be in a better position in those constituencies with a large Muslim electorate which have broken with Labour over its backing for the Gaza genocide. But here too there are difficulties, pivoting on that familiar contemporary companion to every left-wing split: identity politics. Sultana has declared that Your Party is no home for “social conservatives”, a term susceptible to many different understandings.

Yet that is where many Muslim voters would place themselves. Pro-Palestinian, pro-equality and social justice, and opposed to prejudice, but uncomfortable with being told they must embrace the main signifiers of identity liberalism as the price of entry. As Adnan Hussain, the independent Blackburn MP who has kissed Your Party goodbye, put it “traditional socialism has never shunned the socially conservative”, while always promoting the politics of solidarity. He had engaged in an online to-and-fro with Sultana over trans rights during the summer. Some in the Muslim community have turned against Your Party over precisely these controversies, feeling that the socialist left is seeking to moralise at them while treating them as a reliable vote bank. There is an unpleasant edge to some of the polemics.

The aggressive anti-Sultana statement issued by the Independent Alliance (IA) MPs, concerning money which was already in the process of being handed over – and which was issued despite Corbyn’s sensible reluctance – was a last-ditch attempt to heal those rifts by attacking the Coventry MP, herself a Muslim. Its tone and timing – just as Sultana was preparing to go on Question Time – was a final straw for many, and reactions in the Your Party support base were almost uniformly negative, as Corbyn anticipated. It failed too. Within 24 hours, Hussain had quit, to be followed by Dewsbury’s Iqbal Mohamed.

Lose support among British Muslims and Corbyn and Sultana’s vehicle will immediately have a lot less gas in the tank electorally. And there is no longer any likelihood of further defections by Labour MPs. “The whips were terrified a few months ago, now they’re laughing,” one might-have-been Your Party-er told me. “No-one’s going to jump now.” Rather, the parliamentary left is enjoying the sense it is making some headway against their nemesis Morgan McSweeney and his cabal in the war for the government’s ear.

Your Party’s failure to mediate these foreseeable problems, or even create an arena for their reasoned discussion, is perhaps its most consequential failing to date. This too can in part be traced back to the Corbyn-Sultana split, beginning with what the former saw as the latter’s attempt to bounce him into agreeing co-leadership of the new party. The fall-out from that contretemps included the dissolution of the broad-based organising committee previously superintending the formation of the new party. The former Labour leader lost confidence in key figures and effectively insisted on its liquidation.

Into its place came the Independent Alliance, who had all been on the organising committee anyway. They were now given, unsought, the exclusive responsibility of stewarding the launch, thereby placed front-and-centre for every row needing soothing, every controversial decision requiring imposition. Then there were six of them, today just three – Corbyn, Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan. Two have bailed on the project, while remaining in the Independent Alliance in the Commons. Sultana has played no part in the Alliance, including in its Your Party supervisory functions, since the membership system debacle, but of course remains in the party. Not only was reliance on a small group of MPs unwise in itself, it also had the effect of alienating many of those on the abandoned organising committee, who found themselves pushed to the margins of a project they had been long committed to.

Thus former North of Tyne metro mayor Jamie Driscoll, Your Party’s most important figure in the north-east, has said that he, too, will play no further part in the party. Its two leaders in Wales, former Labour MP Beth Winter and the ex-head of the PCS union, Mark Serwotka, have also denounced the party’s HQ for not handing over the membership data for their country. Perhaps the committee needed its membership reviewing, and its scope clarifying. But it seems plain that many of these arguments, including over the money, would have been better handled in a collective where all voices could be heard. Hopefully, the conference will create one, with maybe a rebrand too.

Still. The energy unleashed by Your Party’s announcement has not dissipated entirely, as packed meetings across the country attest. The cause it seeks to serve, reviving the spirit and broad agenda of 2017 Corbynism, remains vital. On a range of key questions, from Gaza to economic intervention and inequality, Corbyn and Sultana have more credibility than the Greens. And socialism is its own powerful tradition, negated in Starmer’s Labour. Something like Your Party would still need to be invented. But this party, right now? Some believe the whole thing should be written off, before more damage to the left is done, leaving space for others to try better in the future.

However, it is surely preferable to reach out anew to the hundreds of thousands feeling burned before they turn shy for a generation. Coca-Cola and Ford are still in business after all. One favourable by-election would help. So Your Party could perhaps deliver on the hopes it roused, if Liverpool imposes one imperative mandate on all concerned: to stop doing stupid stuff.

