Will Zarah Sultana ever lead Your Party?

Zarah Sultana has said she “may face some obstacles” should she throw her hat into the ring in any upcoming leadership election for Your Party.

Speaking at an online meeting of Democratic Socialists for Your Party on Sunday evening, Sultana said that after “all the crap” that has come before, her road to leadership may not be straightforward.

Implicitly referencing the turbulence that has engulfed Your Party up until this point, Sultana said: “I genuinely think that given all the crap that we’ve seen, there might be obstacles to block me from doing that.” She added that any attempts to block a Sultana candidacy would not come from her co-founder, Jeremy Corbyn, but from “people who are organising conference, who are organising the party or organising the rallies, who are drafting these documents”.

Sultana said that while members may opt for a single leadership model, her preference is “co-leadership”. She added: “I’m going to keep going, but I’m just saying that it’s very hard for me in the conditions that are placed before us.”

