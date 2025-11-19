This England: Flamingone

Illustration by Marta Signori

A flamingo has escaped from a wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall, prompting a Facebook plea to find the bird. Frankie was last seen at Paradise Park in Hayle at around 8am on 2 November before being spotted on the loose two hours later. Nick Reynolds, Paradise Park’s director, told the BBC: “I don’t think she knows what she’s looking for to be honest. She’s just like a naughty teenager.”

Cornwall Live (Richard Fearn)

Tree-mendous offence

A town centre’s bedraggled Christmas tree is to be exchanged for a spruced-up pine after the local council branded it a “disgrace”. The forlorn fir, with droopy, thin branches and browning needles, was placed in the marketplace in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 11 November – several weeks before it needed to look its best for the festive season. Passers-by told the BBC the “half-dead” display was a waste of money, and compared it to March, Cambridgeshire’s wonky tree, which became a surprise viral hit in 2023.

BBC (Amanda Welles)

Oat of line

It has been revealed that a Team GB snowboarder had to call her nan to bring Quaker Oats to Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Aimee Fuller, now 34, was told the Sochi Games’ caterers would have “every food under the sun”, but this did not include traditional oats. Fuller’s nan brought out an entire case after her plea for the “vital” food. Their story has inspired a Quaker and Team GB partnership for the Winter Games in Italy in February.

Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

[Further reading: Meet the bond market vigilantes]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month Subscribe