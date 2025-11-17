The siege is over: Hamish Falconer has left Anneliese Midgley’s office

Photo by Milo Chandler/Alamy

When Hamish Falconer (son of Tony Blair’s justice secretary, Charlie Falconer) was made a Foreign Office minister less than a month after becoming an MP, he initially worked for free. He was one of the last ministers to be appointed by the Prime Minister and the government had run out of funds.

But the minister for the Middle East had Anneliese Midgley on his side. The pair are an unlikely duo: Midgley is a former DJ who founded the Liquidation nightclub in Liverpool while Falconer is a former diplomat who negotiated the release of five hostages being held by the Taliban.

Yet the pair met as prospective parliamentary candidates ahead of the general election and have been friends ever since. Falconer calls Midgley “Midge”. The MP for Knowsley – who, like Falconer, was elected in 2024 – put her background as a senior trade union organiser to good use. Midgley negotiated with the whips to let Falconer take an office with the rest of his intake, rather than bunk in with the other junior ministers. The whips relented, and for a time she and Falconer shared an office.

After several months unpaid, Falconer was eventually granted a ministerial salary; the whips took notice. Falconer was quickly informed he would have to vacate the office he shared with Midgley and move to the junior ministerial corridor.

The Foreign Office minister – perhaps owing to his packed schedule, or perhaps owing to his unwillingness to move – ignored their requests. It was clear he intended to keep the Portcullis House office he shared with his parliamentary best pal. But the whips did not give up. They placed moving boxes outside Falconer’s office. He still didn’t budge. This routine went on for a couple of months.

The Pygge has learned that Falconer has now moved to the same corridor as his junior ministerial colleagues – although he and Midgley remain a duo. Justin Madders, the former Employment Minister and Tribune Group organiser, has taken Falconer’s place. It was fun while it lasted.

