Reform uses Mahmood to recruit members

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Reform UK have launched a gimmick website intended to deepen splits in Labour over the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s asylum changes.

Mahmood4Reform.com went up on Tuesday after Reform politicians joked that her policy announcement was an “audition” to join Reform.

The site is a simple sign up link for the party’s mailing list with a follow through to the pay portal for Reform membership.

The Reform and Tory support for Mahmood’s restrictionist measures earlier this week unnerved some Labour MPs. They doubt any policy can be a good thing if it’s being broadly welcomed by Nigel Farage.

Our own tracker of Labour MPs who have criticised the proposals has been ticking up for the past few days.

[Further reading: Shabana Mahmood is wrong]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month Subscribe