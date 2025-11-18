Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
18 November 2025

Reform uses Mahmood to recruit members

The insurgent party is trolling the home secretary, and her party

By The Pygge

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Reform UK have launched a gimmick website intended to deepen splits in Labour over the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s asylum changes.

Mahmood4Reform.com went up on Tuesday after Reform politicians joked that her policy announcement was an “audition” to join Reform. 

The site is a simple sign up link for the party’s mailing list with a follow through to the pay portal for Reform membership.

The Reform and Tory support for Mahmood’s restrictionist measures earlier this week unnerved some Labour MPs. They doubt any policy can be a good thing if it’s being broadly welcomed by Nigel Farage.  

Our own tracker of Labour MPs who have criticised the proposals has been ticking up for the past few days. 

[Further reading: Shabana Mahmood is wrong]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month
Content from our partners
Ten million reasons to change
Ten million reasons to change
Deborah Alsina
Why Labour’s growth plan must empower UK retail investors
Why Labour’s growth plan must empower UK retail investors
Rupert Osborne
Housing to curate communities
Housing to curate communities
Tom Goodall

Topics in this article : , ,