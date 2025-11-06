Is Your Party having a leadership election?

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Who will be leader of Your Party? Under draft guidance – currently being scrutinised and amended by members – the party will hold an election in the new year for a single leader. For most of the process the party’s two co-founders – Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana – have been seen by many as the new left-wing movement’s de facto co-leaders. But if the party’s founding documents proceed as planned, then a leadership election will be on the cards.

Sultana has publicly suggested she will “throw her hat in the ring” if members opt for a single leader (though she is clear a co-leadership model would be her preference). Corbyn has yet to comment publicly on whether he plans to run for the leadership. A source close to him told The Pygge that this is mainly because the question pre-empts the founding conference and it is up to members to decide the leadership model.

If the draft guidance as it stands is passed by members at the end of this month, Your Party will be in for a leadership election kicking off in the new year (the winner will be announced in March). Could left-wing politics be in for the battle of the century?

[Further reading: Who paid for the Labour deputy leadership campaign?]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £2 per month Subscribe