Government begins charm offensive on asylum reforms

Concerned Labour MPs have been invited to meet with the asylum minister, Alex Norris, to discuss the government’s new asylum reforms. More than 20 backbench MPs have publicly expressed concern over the government’s new policies, which include making people granted asylum wait two decades before they can apply for settled status.

Some MPs have been invited to a one-to-one with Norris today, while a message has been passed around parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) group chats with details of several drop-in sessions with the minister for members to attend over the next seven days.

The government is clearly keen to quell a potential rebellion in the PLP (though a Labour source pointed out that consultation between the PLP and ministers is not an unusual occurrence). In June, 124 backbench MPs put their names to an amendment which aimed to gut the government’s planned welfare reforms, eventually leading the Department for Work and Pensions to water down their original plans to change the threshold for Personal Independence Payments and save the Exchequer £5bn.

These reforms are similarly contentious. On Monday, several MPs – and not just the usual suspects – publicly criticised the government. Some do not feel the reforms are aligned with “Labour values”. Others have described them as “cruel”.

The government still has some months to persuade disgruntled Labour MPs before these changes are put to a vote. But the charm offensive has begun; will it work this time?

[Further reading: Wes for leader site registered yesterday]

