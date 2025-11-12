Reviewing politics
12 November 2025

Did “Lady Macbeth” brief against Streeting?

Rumours are swirling that another Labour MP with leadership ambitions is using an intermediary to block rivals

By The Pygge

How, exactly, did Downing Street reach the curiously specific conclusion – as briefed to newspapers on Tuesday night – that Wes Streeting was ready to launch a leadership coup after the budget, with “50 frontbenchers willing to step down if the budget was received badly and the prime minister failed to resign,” as the Times reported?

After the apparent attempt to smoke Streeting out backfired, Labour insiders are now asking: was foul play involved?

The gossip inside SW1A is that someone else with leadership ambitions told No 10 of Streeting’s alleged plot, prompting Starmer allies to react in the way that they did… Not directly, of course. This aspiring leader is rumoured to have acted through an intermediary, a certain MP who acted as “Lady Macbeth”…

[Further reading: Wes For Leader site registered yesterday]

