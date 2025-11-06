Corbyn scrambles ahead of Your Party’s inaugural conference

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

There are just over three weeks to go before Your Party will hold its founding conference at the ACC in Liverpool between 29-30 November. At this two-day event, a random but demographically representative pool of members will vote on the party’s founding statement, its structures and processes.

Getting to this point has been a complicated and times torturous process (as the New Statesman has documented). But the decision to hold the conference in the last weekend of November was not made with these considerations in mind. In fact, this weekend was only decided upon when early on in the process, Jeremy Corbyn – one of the party’s co-founders – said publicly that the conference would take place in the autumn. (As one insider pointed out to The Pygge, as the month of Christmas, December doesn’t really count.)

It is at the party’s founding conference that members will finally be able to decide on an official name. Your Party has always been temporary. Several options have been floated: the Left Party (favoured by Zarah Sultana), the People’s Party, and Our Party are all options. Although privately, Corbyn is said to favour sticking with Your Party, he has taken to turning the table on journalists and asking them what they think the party should be called, to some bemusement. Only three more weeks!

