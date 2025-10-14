Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn can’t even share a green room

Photo by Jacob King/PA via Alamy

After the mother of all arguments earlier this year, Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn are friends again.

Or are they?

On Thursday night, the pair put on a “public display of unity” at the launch of Your Party in Liverpool. Though they both admitted to hiccups in the co-founding of this nascent left-wing force, the pair looked chummy as they spoke to a packed-out hall of potential members.

Behind the scenes, however, things aren’t quite so rosy. At The World Transformed (TWT) festival in Manchester the following day, reports surfaced that Sultana and Corbyn had refused to share a green room both before speaking to delegates in Manchester, and in Liverpool the previous evening. Team Corbyn and Team Sultana are also rumoured to have been kept separate. Sultana has compared her relationship with Corbyn to that of the Gallagher brothers.

But as one disgruntled TWT punter put it, “the Gallagher brothers actually achieved something” before they fell out.

[Further reading: Greens and Your Party jostle at The World Transformed]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe