He’s one of the most important ministers in this government but now he might just be one of the most well-funded too.

The Pygge notices that Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Prime Minister, has received a donation of £44,000 from a major Labour benefactor “to support my parliamentary and political duties including for staffing and associated costs.”

The donation is from David Sainsbury, heir of the supermarket fortune and a Labour lord.

Jones got the money at the end of September, shortly after he was promoted into the newly created No 10 role. He had previously been chief secretary to the Treasury, effectively Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ deputy.

The promotion of Jones, a highly-rated Labour figure, was an attempt to empower No 10 and impose the Prime Minister’s will on government and the civil service.

Sainsbury has been one of the biggest individual donors to the Labour party since Keir Starmer took over as leader in 2020. His daughter, Francesca Perrin, is also a major donor.

So it is not a great surprise then that he is putting money behind Jones, who is widely considered to be a vital figure in making this No 10 operation, and the government, work.

The figure was revealed in Jones’ register of interests.

