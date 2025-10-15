Rayner to give resignation speech next week

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

There should be some fireworks in the Commons next week when MPs gather for one of their favourite festivities: a cabinet resignation speech.

The Hitch hears on good authority that Angela Rayner will be delivering hers after over a month of silence.

Of course she stepped down from not just one job but three: deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader.

Resignation speeches have rang through the ages of parliamentary history in the past, for example Geoffrey Howe.

Rayner is incapable of being boring and probably has a lot to say. She has done just a single post on X since stepping down at the start of September.

[Further reading: Powell vs Phillipson is an old battle reborn]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe