15 October 2025

Rayner to give resignation speech next week

The former deputy PM is incapable of being boring. Will there be fireworks?

By The Hitch

There should be some fireworks in the Commons next week when MPs gather for one of their favourite festivities: a cabinet resignation speech. 

The Hitch hears on good authority that Angela Rayner will be delivering hers after over a month of silence.

Of course she stepped down from not just one job but three: deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader. 

Resignation speeches have rang through the ages of parliamentary history in the past, for example Geoffrey Howe.

Rayner is incapable of being boring and probably has a lot to say. She has done just a single post on X since stepping down at the start of September. 

