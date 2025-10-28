“Lam for Leader” site registered this weekend

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Katie Lam has been increasingly talked of as a future leader of the Conservative party, but her elevation might happen much sooner than expected.

The Pygge can reveal that on Saturday, 25 October, a new domain name was registered on the world wide web with the curious title LamForLeader.com, along with three other host names.

Who might have done that? A spokesperson for Lam told the Pygge: “This has nothing to do with Katie or any member of her team.”

There may be an innocent explanation for all this. Perhaps an enterprising individual who has been reading the papers decided to register the domain with the intention of selling it to Lam’s team in the event of a future leadership race?

Rishi Sunak’s campaign site, readyforrishi.com, had been registered in December 2021 when he was still Boris Johnson’s loyal chancellor. When he used the site to run to replace Johnson 6 months later, his team said they had simply been transferred the address after it was created by other, unknown people.

Despite talk of a conference bounce, for Kemi Badenoch, the Pygge reckons the race for the future of the Tory party might now be officially on.

