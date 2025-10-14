Jonathan Reynolds breaks bread with suspended MPs

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Peace and love may be breaking out in Labour after a nasty year in which backbench MPs who had rebelled on a variety of issues had the whip suspended for “persistent knobheadery” (per a No 10 source in the Times).

The Hitch understands that new Chief Whip Jonathan Reynolds has scheduled meetings with the suspended MPs this week as parliament returns from the conference recess.

It’s not confirmed that they will all get the whip back immediately, but these meetings with Reynolds don’t look like social calls.

One suspended MP told the Hitch: “I hope the whip is restored to us all, but don’t know the agenda of my meeting”. Another said “I’m not one for predictions”.

In July four Labour MPs – Rachel Maskell, Brian Leishman, Chris Hinchcliff and Neil Duncan-Jordan – had the whip suspended on the eve of the summer recess. It was widely interpreted as a punishment beating and a warning to other backbenchers who might have dared to cross Downing Street.

All four had rebelled against the government’s botched attempts to cut disability benefits, though why they were singled out from the other 43 MPs who did so was disputed. The four had also publicly criticised the government in other areas – Leishman for example on its perceived lack of action to save the Grangemouth refinery in his constituency.

At the end of last month Labour restored the whip to John McDonnell and Apsana Begum, who were suspended in July 2024 for rebelling over the two-child benefit cap. Their reinstatement comes before a likely lifting of the cap to be announced this autumn.

There’s a chance that Labour’s unhappy family can come together again to fight as a team before a very difficult Budget in November.

