Jeremy Corbyn plays powerless man in role of a lifetime

Your party may not have an official name yet, let alone some policies, but at least Jeremy Corbyn is having fun.

The former Labour leader has signed up to play the Wizard of Oz-lington in a Wicked-inspired Christmas panto at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road.

Tickets will cost just £10, with audiences of all ages able to enjoy the show.

Corbyn may not be known for his acting chops, but with the plot of Wicked featuring a sentimental old man, scheming press secretaries, and how good intentions can sometimes lead to bad results, the Pygge thinks this could be the role of a lifetime.

It should certainly be an entertaining watch for Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana, who will be free to boo and hiss the villainous wizard to her heart’s content.

Although, one aspect may give the Coventry South MP pause for thought: Wicked also features a young woman who becomes known as the the Wicked Witch of the West due to her opposition to the Wizard’s regime…

