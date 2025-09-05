Zia Yusuf: Jeremy Corbyn is worse than Tommy Robinson

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Head of Reform UK's Department of Government Efficiency Zia Yusuf speaks to delegates on day one of the Reform UK party conference at National Exhibition Centre on September 05, 2025 in Birmingham, England. Members of Reform UK gather at the NEC Birmingham for the Party's two-day conference. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Towards the end of their ‘in conversation’ event at Reform Party conference this afternoon (5 September), Spectator editor Michael Gove asked Zia Yusuf who was worse: Tommy Robinson or Jeremy Corbyn?

“Absolutely the worst is Jeremy Corbyn” replied Yusuf. He thought that Corbyn’s refusal to countenance the use of Britain’s nuclear deterrent made the former Labour leader worse than a man who has served five prison terms since 2005.

“Tommy Robinson has said things about the rape gangs for years” Yusuf continued, “and deserves some credit for that.”

Gove looked puzzled. He had spent much of his talk with Yusuf frowning, or resting his microphone against his lips while he listened to Yusuf make a series of claims about the record of the Conservative Party in government between 2010 and 2024 that Gove might have disagreed with in a different setting.

He asked Yusuf if Robinson might ever join Reform UK. The answer was swift.

“No.”

