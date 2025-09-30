Wes Streeting: Angela Rayner should return to Government

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Perhaps carried away by the feel good mood at Labour conference, Wes Streeting called for Angela Rayner to return to Government at some point.

“We want her back, we need her back,” he said of one of the party’s most popular and recognisable figures.

🚨🎥 WATCH: Health Secretary Wes Streeting calls for Angela Rayner to return to the Government



"We want her back, we need her back" pic.twitter.com/Zbj0PWm6TR September 30, 2025

It is just a few weeks since Rayner left Government amid a scandal over stamp duty underpayment on a flat purchase.

Streeting’s team have said the line was an ad lib. After praising the work of social care workers and talking up a fair pair agreement for such workers, he called Rayner “the care worker who became our country’s deputy prime minister”.

