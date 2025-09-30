Reviewing politics
30 September 2025

Wes Streeting: Angela Rayner should return to Government

The Health Secretary’s conference speech included an ad-lib about the recently departed deputy prime minister

By Ethan Croft

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Perhaps carried away by the feel good mood at Labour conference, Wes Streeting called for Angela Rayner to return to Government at some point. 

“We want her back, we need her back,” he said of one of the party’s most popular and recognisable figures. 

It is just a few weeks since Rayner left Government amid a scandal over stamp duty underpayment on a flat purchase. 

Streeting’s team have said the line was an ad lib. After praising the work of social care workers and talking up a fair pair agreement for such workers, he called Rayner “the care worker who became our country’s deputy prime minister”. 

