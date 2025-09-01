Keir Starmer seeks to grip his government

Photo by Simon Dawson/ No 10 Downing Street

Keir Starmer’s critics have often complained that he doesn’t have a grip on the government machine. He pulls levers, and they move; but nothing else does. A whirlygig of appointments and firings around Downing Street over the past year have suggested that he rather agrees and feels frustrated.

To that extent, the new term began with business as usual in Starmer-land. After just a year, James Lyons, the director of communications, left. He’d already told colleagues he only planned to spend 12 months there and has been working on strategic changes – in effect, fewer old-fashioned press officers, more data scientists, graphics designers and online content providers. He was loved by some parts of Whitehall, loathed by others.

Every recent prime minister has had a larger-than life spokesperson, to inform, rebuke and provoke journalists… an Alistair Campbell, Malcolm Tucker or Guto Hari. Keir Starmer has no such person. Tim Allan, who worked in Number Ten with Tony Blair, and went on to found Portland Communications, joins the team but not really in that role. David Dinsmore, the former chief operating officer of Murdoch news UK, and a Sun editor, joins as a civil servant to oversee communication strategy generally. In all of this we see the continuing influence of the Blair years and, perhaps, rather too many cooks.

On policy, again, with a move for Stuart Ingham, Starmer’s longtime adviser, there seems a gap in the policy team. Minouche Shafik, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, comes in as Starmer’s economic advisor – the lack of a bridge to the Treasury has been a big problem for Number 10, perhaps now resolved.

But the most intriguing move is the creation of an entirely new job, chief secretary to the prime minister, for the former number two at the Treasury, Darren Jones. Starmer feels that he doesn’t have enough reach into much of Whitehall to actually pursue policies and speed them up – that will be Jones’s job now, as as well as acting as a political link with the parliamentary Labour party, something clearly lacking at the time of the welfare revolt in the spring.

Jones, as the former chief secretary, understands the spending pressures across Whitehall better than almost anybody else – the whether he will be entirely welcomed by all departments is unclear. And for the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to lose her lieutenant just as a ferociously difficult run-up to the next budget begins, must be a little unsettling for her.

None of this will be noticed by the general public. If it gives the prime minister a stronger sense that he is properly in charge, and therefore gives the government more edge, more cut through, it will be as important as a ministerial reshuffle. Let’s hope so. For the time being, the price of fish remains resolutely unchanged.

