Civil war looms over this brittle Labour government

Any hope that Peter Mandelson’s removal would be limited in its impact on the Labour Party has already died. Mainstream, the centre-left group, backed by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester and one of the most popular Labour politicians in the country, has put out a statement about the sacking which reads very much like a declaration of war.

Its national coordinator, Luke Hurst, told the Guardian today: “Peter Mandelson’s inevitable sacking is what happens when you put your party factions’ interest before your party and before the country. If Starmer keeps running a narrow and brittle political project it will break him and could break the Labour party. We need a government and party of all the talents and all the views.”

The danger of civil war between the soft left and Blairites, with the prime minister caught in the middle, is now glaringly obvious. That attack sounds very much as if it is aimed at Morgan McSweeney, the absolutely key advisor credited with the Mandelson appointment in the first place and an old enemy of some of those who back Mainstream.

So, in the deputy leadership hustings, will Bridget Phillipson sound more like a defensive Downing Street voice when asked about the former ambassador? Will Lucy Powell, a friend of Burnham’s, echo the Mainstream attack?

No 10 does have very serious questions to answer about how much the prime minister knew of Lord Mandelson’s previous involvement with Epstein, including private visits which would have been recorded in his official diary, long before the latest appalling, toe-curling emails became public. The opposition is now planning a lengthy and detailed assault which will reach back deep into Lord Mandelson’s past, and his relationship with the Prime Minister.

But the greatest danger for the government and the Labour Party is all out factional war which uses issues such as the Mandelson resignation as ammunition, while an aghast public looks on. We are not very far away from this outcome right now.

