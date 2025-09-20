Can Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn ever reconcile?

Will they ever be spotted in the same room together again? (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Despite briefings suggesting “diplomatic efforts” were underway to mend relations between Zarah Sultana and the Independent Alliance of MPs including her co-founder, Jeremy Corbyn, their split appears to have deepened further.

Late on Friday night (19 September), Sultana posted a statement on X calling out a “number of false and defamatory statements” which have been made about her “concerning the launch of Your Party”. In her statement, Sultana said she has “instructed specialist defamation lawyers” following “baseless” and “politically motivated” attacks on her character.

This move from Sultana follows the false-start membership launch on Thursday, which saw an email go out to all 750,000 people on the Your Party mailing list encouraging them to sign up for official membership of this fledgling and unnamed party.

As it transpired, the email was authorised by Sultana, without sign off from Corbyn, or her fellow Independent Alliance MPs. A statement by Corbyn, and an email from Your Party’s official account was released, urging people not to sign up and cancel any existing direct debits. A later statement revealed that the movement’s data controller has reported the matter to the Information Commissioners Office: “A false membership system has been unilaterally launched, data collected, and payments taken. Yourparty.uk has responsibilities to our supporters and duties under the law”.

But in her statement last night, Sultana refuted those allegations. “The portal was properly launched in accordance with the party’s roadmap. At no point was members’ data misused or put at risk,” Sultana said. She added: “All funds received from members were ringfenced and protected in an appropriate manner”.

This drastic move from Sultana makes the possibility of a reconciliation between the two sides feel less likely. In the meantime, grassroots and community organisations already involved in the development of Your Party have taken matters into their own hands, launching a new movement called ‘Our Party’. A statement on its website reads: “The MPs got us this far. It’s time for the people to take the reins.”

For some inside the movement, Our Party could be the relief Your Party needs. One told me that it is “hard to tell” what the next steps for this new left-wing movement might be “with Jeremy and Zarah talking to each other through lawyers” but they added, “the new “Our Party” might be a way through”.

Corbyn broke his silence on Saturday morning. Speaking at the Peace and Justice Project conference, he defended Karie Murphy – who was criticised by Sultana in an earlier statement following the portal’s launch. He said: “I’ve known Karie Murphy for many, many years. I’m appalled when people attack an individual like her”.

But on the future of Your Party, Corbyn seemed hopeful. He told delegates, “there is a thirst all over the country for a [grassroots] organisation” and said that Your Party is intended to fill that gap. Addressing the events of the past few days head on, Corbyn said: “”The process – as I am sure you are aware has been quite difficult over the past few days. But I am absolutely determined. This party will be founded; this party will have its founding conference in November. This party will be open, democratic and grassroots based.” Mentioning Sultana by name, Corbyn said the Independent Alliance of MPs would continue their work in organising the party, “helping to work out the ideas that can be put to that conference”.

The disparate statements taken by Sultana and Corbyn will likely be confusing to many of those looking for a left-wing alternative to Labour. The Green Party announced on Friday (19 September) that its membership jumped by more than 1000 in the hours after the split between Sultana and Corbyn. Despite Corbyn’s positive approach, there will likely need to be some sort of very public reconciliation for potential members to believe that there is a future in Your Party. But the situation remains volatile, and whether a meeting will happen remains to be seen.

