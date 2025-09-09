Bridget Phillipson pitches herself as continuity Rayner

Photo by James McCauley/Getty Images

Bridget Phillipson’s appearance at the Trades Union Congress annual conference has been in the political diary for weeks. But it was expected she would address the conference simply as Education Secretary, and not as a candidate in the race to be the Labour Party’s Deputy Leader. After Angela Rayner’s unexpected resignation last week, the contest to find her replacement began in earnest this morning when Phillipson became the second candidate to announce her intention to run, after Bell Ribeiro-Addy on Monday night. Her speech this afternoon offered an ideal opportunity for her to set out her stall.

As Deputy Leader, Rayner was widely seen as the glue between the Labour leadership, party members and the wider union movement. In her speech to the TUC today Phillipson clearly hoped to become her obvious successor. Rayner, who was brought up on a council estate in Stockport and rose up to the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, received plaudits following her resignation for being a self-described “proper working-class woman” who had attained a senior Labour party position. In her speech to the TUC, Phillipson made clear she has similar credentials, having grown up on a council estate in Sunderland. “I know what it takes to go from a tough street of council houses to the cabinet,” she said. “Great schools, fantastic teachers and a strong sense of community.”

Considering the nature of this contest, Phillipson’s positioning makes sense. Senior figures within Labour have called for Rayner’s replacement to be a “northern woman”, which Phillipson is. In her official announcement she described herself as a “proud working-class woman from the North East”, framing herself as the natural continuity candidate to Rayner.

Rayner’s resignation – alongside the sacking of former employment rights minister Justin Madders – threw doubt on the government’s commitment to the Employment Rights Bill. Both ministers were seen as crucial champions of the bill within the government, and some have speculated that their departure could open the door for this legislation to be watered down. Though the government has insisted it is committed to the bill, the TUC conference has been characterised by an underlying scepticism from unions that this is not the case.

But Phillipson was unequivocal: “Let there be no doubt. One year ago, we were elected to deliver this employment rights bill, and Congress that is what we will do. We will not accept any watering down in the Lords.” In doing so, Phillipson made clear that if elected as Deputy Leader she will continue to champion Rayner’s work.

Some MPs have speculated that Phillipson is No 10’s preferred choice. If that is the case, she will not struggle to win 80 nominations before Thursday’s deadline. But the outcome of the election is up to Labour members, not the government. Phillipson has bet on their preference for a continuity Rayner. Will that bet pay off?

