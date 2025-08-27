Did Labour let down abused women?

Photo by PA via Alamy

Would you have put Matt Hancock in charge of the Covid inquiry? Let the bosses of Thames Water assess how well our water is regulated? Hand Elon Musk the pen to rewrite the Online Safety Act? Surely not: to task the people under scrutiny with judging their own behaviour is absurd.

Yet this government has done exactly that.They have tasked a domestic violence charity which produced a useless risk assessment tool for violent relationships with grading its own homework by placing it at the helm of the review process for the very tool it created.

Domestic violence risk assessments are effectively questionnaires that help frontline services like police and social workers determine whether a victim is at low, medium or high risk of further abuse, determining the speed and scope of support they receive from the state.

The most widely used risk assessment tool, made mandatory by most commissioners, was built in 2009 by the charity SafeLives, which has since received millions in public funds via government contracts to train frontline workers on how to use the tool effectively.

SafeLives was so confident in what it had created that it named the tool after itself: The SafeLives Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Harassment Risk Checklist, or DASH, for short.

However, when identifying high risk victims, SafeLives DASH gets it wrong. Not every now and then, but almost every single time.

SafeLives continued asking for taxpayers’ cash and recognition for DASH, years after multiple studies showed DASH to be faulty, with one in 2022 by Manchester and Seville universities finding that it fails to identify 96 per cent of high-risk victims. They continued to promote DASH as “best practice” for the whole sector, country and frankly, world, even after Liverpool University told them that just 4 out of the 27 questions used in DASH moved the needle towards effective risk assessment.

As evidence mounted of the failings of British frontline services and charities to identify victims of abuse, the government made the sensible decision in July to launch a review of the country’s risk assessment system.

Unfortunately, Labour then appointed none other than the charity which built and earns money from DASH to assess its efficacy.

This is not the first time the government has made a sham of its duty to protect abuse victims.

When the Rotherham scandal, a case involving the sexual exploitation of 1400 girls returned to public consciousness at the beginning of this year, Labour dithered on calling for a public inquiry, even as it became clear that one was inevitable.

In Labour’s ‘Mission Safety’ document, one of five mission statements feeding into its 2024 manifesto, the party said “some of the most serious violence that needs to be addressed is escalating and repeated domestic abuse where early intervention saves lives.” In March last year, Keir Starmer said he wanted to “imagine a society where violence against women is stamped out everywhere”. His government would, he pledged, halve violence against women and girls in a decade. It was a welcome statement of ambition.

Strange, then, that neither its manifesto, nor the planned Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy for 2025, nor Starmer, mentioned risk assessment tools – the central pathway offered by frontline services for each and every victim to get support.

The human cost of a failing risk assessment system is stark. Of the over one million cases of domestic abuse reported per year in Britain, DASH has almost certainly misclassified thousands of them. I checked government data on the cost of interventions of domestic abuse, academic data on what percentage of interventions are wrong, how many times frontline services fail to identify high-risk victims. Using quick calculations, from unnecessary police callouts, to dragged-out investigations to the costs to the economy of lost lives, DASH’s failings cost the UK economy at least 600 million pounds a year.

So far, SafeLives has not provided any comfort to the sector that it will take this review seriously. In a Reuters report earlier this month, its CEO, Ellen Miller, deflected from the overwhelming evidence against DASH by pinning the blame for the failings of her organisation’s flagship tool on the police.

“The problem is not the DASH. The problem is police officers’ values and behaviours,” she told Reuters, adding it was up to police to safeguard people from the risk of death in their training.

Miller’s accusation omits the fact that the police were, in fact, the first institution to flag to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) in 2014 that DASH was not working. Did SafeLives take adequate action? No. DASH has failed every academic review since.

A glaring problem with Miller’s argument that the problem is not the DASH, but inadequate police training. But here’s the thing: SafeLives delivers the training to police on how to use DASH.

Reuters did not challenge Miller on either point, allowing SafeLives, once again, to wriggle its way out of accountability. I can only hope that the government’s review will not let them get away with it again. But given SafeLives are in charge, I wouldn’t bet on it.

When Jess Phillips, as Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, commissions SafeLives to review its own performance, calling it ‘marking their own homework’ doesn’t quite capture the problem.

This was a grave error in judgement, smacking of a need to turn to the familiar, as opposed to a desire to do the right thing. Jess Phillips needs to decide what matters more, flattering the sector that nurtured her career and sharpened her instincts, or women’s lives. If the party that promises to protect women cannot bring itself to face down its friends, it is not ready to face down the men who kill them.

