Live Results: 2025 English local elections

Not the biggest of local elections this year, but perhaps one of the most defining. Right now the most popular party in the country is on 25 per cent in the opinion polls. That’s four down on what Gordon Brown got in the defeat for New Labour of 2010. And it comes with second and third place on 24 and 22 per cent respectively.

What that means for First Past The Post contests is anyone’s guess. But for the 1,600 seats up for grabs, chaos looks to be the order of the day.

This is the page to cover just that. This ward-by-ward results map will tell you what’s happening in every council seat up and down the country and as the results pour in, this page will be updated in-line with what’s happening on the ground. Keep the page refreshed to keep an eye on what’s happening where.

The detail

The map above visualises ward-by-ward election results in an easily accessible form as they come in. Here you can see how support has shifted for each party since these seats were last contested in 2021. The tooltip shows the vote share of the parties that stood, the change against the last election, and the historic winners. And for the nerds at the back, the vote share in multi-member wards employs the top vote method, which means that the highest-performing candidate from each party counts as that party’s “true” vote. As an example: if, in a three member ward, Labour’s candidates were to win 400, 420, and 410 votes, then the 420 vote figure would count as Labour’s “true” vote. An average would be too arbitrary, and adding them up to get a mega-figure would be redundant, for in multi-member wards, voters can (and almost always do) cast multiple-votes.

Collating the results will take time, but a spreadsheet of them will be made available upon completion.

This project was built, designed and maintained by Ben Walker. Please direct all bugs and corrections to him, at twitter.com/BNHWalker or ben.walker@newstatesman.co.uk