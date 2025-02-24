What can Starmer get out of Trump on Russia?

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Today marks the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s attack on mainland Europe has led to the deaths of more than 12,500 civilians. The leaders of the G7 countries will join a call today convened by the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and it’s likely to be an awkward conversation. Diplomats in the G7 countries (Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and Canada) have been struggling to agree a statement on the war. Early drafts which described the war as “illegal” and referred to “Russian aggression” were reportedly rewritten at the request of US officials.

Two of the people at that meeting, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer, are heading to the US to meet Donald Trump this week. Macron and Starmer spoke yesterday afternoon and agreed to demonstrate “united leadership” in their separate meetings with the US president; Macron is expected to meet Trump today, while Starmer’s meeting is planned for Thursday. Again, it will probably be an awkward conversation, because while the Prime Minister has earned a gentle pat on the back from Trump in recent weeks – the US president said at the end of last month that Starmer had “done a very good job thus far” – Trump also opined on Friday that France and Britain “haven’t done anything” to end the war in Ukraine.

This isn’t true. Europe’s spending on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is greater than America’s, but aid to Ukraine is much more controversial in the US. Trump’s comments on Friday give a good sense of why this is: he referred to Ukraine as “a country that’s very, very far away”. Someone needs to teach Trump to play the board game Risk, which is a helpful reminder that Russia and America are less than three miles apart.

It is, however, an uncomfortable fact that Western powers didn’t go far enough to combat Vladimir Putin when they had the opportunity. The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia today, but the most important measures are taken by groups of countries. The less headline-friendly but more important argument about what is or isn’t going into that G7 statement is over whether it will include a commitment to a lower price cap on Russian oil. The current cap puts a maximum price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, which has put a dent in its income, but not a serious dent. Since the invasion, Russia has exported fossil fuels to the value of €847bn, according to figures released today by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Most of this money has come from crude oil exported using a “shadow” fleet of vessels that have in many cases been sold or insured through the City of London (which I investigated in depth last year).

The EU is also belatedly exploring ways to deploy the roughly $300bn in Russian central bank assets held in the West that were frozen when Putin launched his attack three years ago. Campaigners such as Bill Browder have spent years pointing out that legislating to confiscate this money could have solved the problem of funding Ukraine’s defence for years to come, which would have allowed Trump to cut off US aid without capitulating to Putin. But now time has run out, and America’s assistance will only continue if it is allowed to plunder Ukraine’s natural resources.

The trap Starmer must avoid during his US trip this week is the idea that he can remain in Trump’s good books. This would be a mistake because most people in Britain dislike Trump. They see him as a criminal and a misogynist, so it’s not great domestic politics to be seen sucking up to him. But it would also be a mistake because Trump, like the David Walliams website, doesn’t have any good books. He sees the world as a zero-sum game, a series of situations in which he can profit from other people being losers. There is no special relationship with Trump, only a narrow opportunity to convince him that the thing you want is actually in his interest (and that someone else will pay). Expressions of friendship or enmity obviously come cheaply to Trump, and mean very little. The only thing that matters is what, if anything, he can be persuaded to do.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here

Subscribe to The New Statesman today for only £1 per week Subscribe

[See also: Germany’s polarised election]