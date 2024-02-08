“It’s a lack of ambition” Labour mayors urge Keir Starmer to keep £28bn and House of Lords pledges

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As the deadline for Labour manifesto policy submissions approaches, the party is once again facing accusations of division and confusion over its pledges. The party’s pledge to increase green investment to £28bn a year is under threat, as is its pledge to abolish the House of Lords. There is an internal push, according to some reports, to “bombproof” Labour’s manifesto from Tory attacks by limiting the number of radical-sounding policies.

But two Labour politicians who have been in power for seven years, the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and the Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram, warn the party not to drop those pledges.

“I’d say stick to it. It is a first-order issue to me, a parliament that represents all people and places equally,” said Burnham, when asked in an upcoming episode of the New Statesman Podcast whether Labour should commit to scrapping the House of Lords. “It’s got to change.”

Rotheram said peers – who are more likely to have been educated at Eton than born in Liverpool or Manchester – have a “very skewed perspective of the world”, adding: “What we need is something that’s representative of different classes, but also of different parts of the country. And that’s why we’re saying it has to be representative of the nations and the regions as well as the type of people”.

On the £28bn fund, Burnham urged Labour to “stick to the pledge around green transition”. He called it “the best possibility that we have, sitting here today, of a fund to reindustrialise the north of England in a good way… [It’s about] prosperity, and future-facing industry in all parts of the UK, and Labour’s commitment to that fund is really important in that regard.”

Rotheram described the money as a way of “creating real wealth for areas like ours”. “Why wouldn’t you invest in something like that?” he asked, describing the potential benefits as “transformational, they’re big changes you can make. It’s about a lack of ambition. And it’s also a bit about myopia with central government… I mean, get out and have a look around at what the possibilities could be for areas like ours.”

Burnham also revealed that he felt “encouraged” by “conversations we’re now having with Keir [Starmer]” about Labour devolving further power to mayors when in power, saying “the reality of being in government will probably mean that they do want to work with us very closely”.

But he warned that the public is “impatient for change” and that there wouldn’t be a “great deal of patience” for seeing their lives improve under Labour. “I don’t think there’ll be any honeymoon, I think people will need to see progress and progress quickly.”

Speaking to the New Statesman Podcast in Liverpool on 5 February 2023, overlooking the waterfront, the two metro mayors warned their party to stick to its more radical policies on the constitution and climate:

Anoosh Chakelian: There have been some reports recently that Labour might ditch its pledge to to scrap the House of Lords. How do you feel about that?

Steve Rotheram: I’ve always believed in this. I mean, you can imagine, can’t you, that from the area that I’m from, very few people make it into the House of Lords.

Andy Burnham: There are more people who went to Eton than were born in the Liverpool city region or Greater Manchester in the Lords.

SR: Yeah, and that then gives a very skewed perspective of the world… What we need is something that’s representative of different classes, but also of different parts of the country. And that’s why we’re saying it has to be representative of the nations and the regions as well as the type of people that end up going into the House of Lords.

AB: I think 55 per cent of people who are current members of the House of Lords cite London and the Southeast as the location of their primary residence. So, here we are, we’re in 2024 now, and you’ve got a city like this behind us [gestures at view of Liverpool through the window], and it doesn’t have the same representation in our national parliament. Now, how can that be? How can people not be outraged about that? It’s just unbelievable that we have an unrepresentative national parliament making the laws of people here, and half of it undemocratic! I mean, how has that happened? The appointments to the Lords have become more and more political in recent times as well, haven’t they? It was one thing where you were appointing people who really distinguished long careers, but now you’ve got 30-year-old advisers in there, and God knows what. What on earth does that say to people in a place like Liverpool, in terms of a parliament that simply doesn’t represent them? It’s got to change.

AC: So would you say Labour should stick to that pledge? There’s been a bit of a wobbling over it…

AB: I would. I’d say stick to it. It is a first-order issue to me, a parliament that represents all people and places equally. And then secondly, stick to the pledge around green transition. That’s the best possibility that we have, sitting here today, of a fund to reindustrialise the north of England in a good way. You look out over the water there [gestures to Liverpool’s waterfront], you have a plan for a tidal barrier, the first of its kind in the UK. That is what this is about, isn’t it? Prosperity, and future-facing industry in all parts of the UK, and Labour’d commitment to that fund is really important in that regard.

AC: And so that £28bn of investment that is supposed to be coming yearly – the figure is under contention – that would help both of you in levelling up your areas?

AB: Yeah, it’s the way in which we can make a change to a different energy system. It’s the way in which we might improve people’s homes here, through retrofitting and wider home improvement. It’s the way we build future-facing industry.

SR: The investment, the 20-odd billion pounds, whatever it ends up, it’s got to be seen to be more than just about projects about green technology. It is about the green industrial revolution, but it’s about jobs and skills, and doing things that we can export, creating real wealth for areas like ours. And also where the northwest could be a net exporter of green energy to other parts of the country – why wouldn’t you invest in something like that? Because they are transformational, they’re big changes that you can make. And it’s about a lack of ambition. And it’s also a bit about myopia with central government. Because, again, it’s [the Treasury funding formula] Green Book, it’s Treasury, it’s business case, it’s benefit-cost ratio, and it’s London. I mean, get out and have a look around at what the possibilities could be for areas like ours.

AC: Okay, and so with all these measures – you’ve mentioned public ownership, green investment, constitutional change, reforming the voting system. Are these things you’ve spoken to the Labour leadership about? I know you say that this prospectus could be for a government of any party. But we’re expecting, if the polls carry on going the way they’re going, to have a change in government – is this something that you would like to see in the first or second term of a Labour government?

AB: Obviously we would like to see Labour move forward on these ideas, and I think they will – on certainly more devolution. We both are encouraged by the conversations that we’re now having with Keir and the party over more power for mayors, which is great. We hope that they will stick to the plan to invest in in green industry. So I mean, there’s lots of encouragement here. And obviously, it’s a challenging time, isn’t it, when you’re running an election campaign? I think the reality of being in government will probably mean that they do want to work with us very closely.

I remember in ‘97 there wasn’t a regional infrastructure. So the thing that’s different between then and now is there is an infrastructure, but I think also the public out there are more impatient for change – they want to see better homes, better jobs, that transport infrastructure go in. I don’t think there’ll be a great deal of patience, I don’t think there’ll be any honeymoon, I think people will need to see progress and progress quickly. But we’re ready to work with Keir and the party to deliver a fully reformed bus system within a parliament, which is what we both definitely can do, to build 30,000 council homes in Greater Manchester, which is absolutely what we could do. We could demonstrate the delivery. And I think that starts to get quite exciting, actually.

SR: Whilst Labour have been out of power in Westminster for 14 years, they haven’t been out of power; Labour’s in power all over the country, and we’ve been in power for seven years. So have a look at what we’re doing, because it’s a brilliant showcase for what you can do – even with limited powers, you can have a different way of working, you can start to pull things together, you can start looking at where the synergies between different things are, so in buses and rail, for instance, or in housing, decarbonisation, industry and innovation, there’s loads of things that we can do, and we are doing it because we have soft powers in some areas. And we don’t have the actual responsibility for these, but we’re doing it anyway, aren’t we?

AB: And for sceptics of English devolution, they should think about this. You and I have managed to overturn a key part of the Thatcher legacy from the Eighties, deregulated buses, and we’ve done it under a Tory government. Imagine what we could do if we had a government pulling in the same direction as us.

This is an edited preview extract from a New Statesman Podcast episode scheduled for 4 March, to coincide with the publication of Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram’s upcoming book, Head North. Subscribe to the New Statesman Podcast here.

