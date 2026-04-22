Jacob Rees-Mogg bares all

Illustration by André Carrilho

Gentleman’s Relish, the only condiment pretentious enough to claim a Latin name – Patum Peperium – has been cancelled. Certain newspapers have it that this represents the triumph of woke, the last gasp of empire, but there is a simpler explanation: everyone who was ever going to try Gentleman’s Relish has now tried it, and almost all have realised that it tastes revolting. When I tried Gentleman’s Relish, I would not have been surprised to discover that it had fallen from the back end of a dog. I would be even less surprised to learn that Jacob Rees-Mogg scrapes this muck on to his toast in the mornings. Mogg is the Patum Peperium politician, a unpalatable grey smear that some people claim to enjoy because it represents the class system that validates all their other beliefs.

On arrival at Hereford’s Courtyard theatre for an evening of Mogg – a sold-out performance of a new show with the unsettling title Mogg Unbuttoned – I was surprised, then, to see so many people packed in to the lobby and the bar. But then almost all of them left, filing in to the main theatre to see the comedian Andy Zaltzman. The handful of people who remained resembled the Moggsters I’d expected to see: the very old, and the very odd. Men wearing ties on a Saturday night. It became clear the reason the event was “sold out” was that it was being held in a studio space with fewer than 120 seats.

The woman next to me giggled when I sought reassurance that Mogg Unbuttoned would involve no actual unbuttoning. But what if the nightmare suggested by the title was real? Mogg is more bivalve than man, an oyster in a double-breasted suit. What if his nanny arrived on stage to ease open the ivory buttons of a shirt inherited from his grandfather? What soft and mottled chicken flesh, what damp, fungus-grey horrors, dangled within? I steeled myself and wondered if it was possible to scream and vomit at the same time.

Mogg was introduced by a short montage of sepia-toned images – Eton, Oxford, parliament, something to do with cricket – and an actor whose job it was to ask pre-agreed softball questions. Above the stage a photo of Mogg as a 12-year-old, wearing his father’s coat and sporting a monocle, was projected on to the backdrop. This is the character he assumed in childhood: the precocious posho, the son of the editor of the Times, who opened his account with Coutts at 13. Doubtless the young Mogg was told, as confident boys sometimes are, that he was destined for No 10. Perhaps this is why he has spent his life playing the Etonian schoolboy, trying always to remain a person of promise. His hair is still pasted across his forehead, just as it was back then. His baggy, double-breasted tailoring still makes him look as if he is wearing his father’s suit. He still wears the waistcoat he wore at Eton; he wore it to his wedding, to the state opening of parliament, to the Queen’s funeral. His toothbrush stands in a mug from the 1977 Silver Jubilee.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75% Subscribe

A more famous image of Mogg – reclining, eyes closed, on the front bench in the Commons – is projected. He says he enjoys the indignation this picture caused, when it was held up as the image of the Tories’ contempt for parliament. He likes to infuriate the left, he says, with a naughty waggle of the eyebrows. A couple of rows behind me, a man in pink trousers makes a noise like an elephant seal eating a bucket of glue.

This is his one joke, which he repeats again and again: top hats, privilege, politics as historical re-enactment. For nine years after he was first elected as an MP in 2010 he sat on the back benches, a mild embarrassment, until someone found a use for this overcooked cod-Englishness, this weird, low-rent PG Wodehouse act. That person was Boris Johnson, whom he remembers as “wonderful”. He does not seem to understand what his role really was: like Dorries, Grayling, Shapps and Hancock, he was a clown whose function was to make Johnson, the clown prime minister, appear more serious by contrast.

The questions are tossed to him as gently as possible, but then the actor gets one wrong and for a moment the languid veneer really is unbuttoned: Mogg corrects the man icily, a wealthy proprietor angry with one of his staff. For an event sold as leaving “nothing off the table”, this is a controlled performance, full of obviously staged moments and flat, pre-written jokes. There are few laughs, and within half an hour it becomes stultifying. The conversation turns to cricket and even the actor looks bored. Mogg makes a tedious observation about Rachel Reeves and the pink-trousered man makes his noise again, like he’s bellowing through a throatful of soup.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

At the interval the Moggites head for the bar, where they form a queue. That’s libertarians for you: they say they hate to be governed, but give them a taste of actual chaos and they scuttle for an authority to defer to. The paunches are refilled. The Zaltzman crowd emerges, cheeks rosy from chortling; the Moggsters frown at them, frightened and resentful. I wonder how many of Mogg’s fans had their savings in St James’s Place (SJP), the investment giant that provided most of the assets managed by Somerset Capital Management, whose fees lined Mogg’s pockets for many years. Somerset invested in China and emerging markets – how patriotic – but its bets didn’t go well, and after years of underperformance SJP withdrew its customers’ money, and Somerset was wound up. Perhaps this crowd has paid more for its tickets than they realise.

But then, we have all paid for this performance. As Mogg explained, in a sepia-tinted recounting of his career, he was instrumental in the government’s handling of the pandemic, during which time he insisted on attending the Commons, standing at the despatch box in an empty chamber, playing at PM. It was Mogg, too, who issued the ministerial direction for the energy price cap under Liz Truss, which means Mogg – the finance expert, the small-state Conservative – is the person who told the bond markets that Britain would borrow a potentially infinite amount to underwrite its citizens’ spending on gas, sending bond yields sharply upwards and setting up the disaster of the mini-Budget.

And now he wants back in. He would slash spending on “health and welfare” to pay for tax cuts, he tells an audience of older people who depend on a free NHS and the state pension. They seem encouraged by this, a room full of turkeys nodding thoughtfully: roast potatoes, you say? Stuffing? Interesting!

As the event draws to a close, Mogg launches into a political speech. He wants to “unite the right” of Reform, the Tories and Rupert Lowe’s Restore party for 2029, which, he fantasises, could be another 1979-level event – a new era worthy of Thatcher. That’s the point of this bleak little show: it’s not for fun. It is a declaration of intent. The chaotic halfwit government inflicted upon the nation by Johnson and Mogg was only a preview of the future to which they believe they are entitled. Nigel Farage – a super chap, in Mogg’s view, not least because he used to have lunch with Mogg’s father – will help them achieve it. And then it will be back to the halls of power, back to lounging on the green benches. And the joke – this tedious, repetitive, double-breasted joke – will be on us, once more.

[Further reading: Who’s afraid of Olly Robbins?]