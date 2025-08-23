Flags and loathing in Birmingham

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

They call it “Operation Raise the Colours”. It began in Birmingham, when Union Jacks and the Cross of St George appeared on streelights and lamposts in Weoley Castle and Northfield a few weeks ago. The people behind it are a “group of proud English men”, who call themselves the Weoley Warriors. Online, over £10,000 has been raised by supporters of their cause. The group say they have “a common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country of how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements”.

Standing in the way of these ambitions are a number of councils across the country – Birmingham City, City of York and Tower Hamlets, among others – which have tried to take the flags down as quickly as they’ve gone up. But the flaggers have become hoarders: grabbing as much stock as possible following a raft of donations. George Castle, who claims to be a founder of the Weoley Warriors, has boasted on the group’s private Facebook page for fellow flaggers that he has amassed over 4,000 flags – “enough to stretch from Birmingham to Cheltenham!”

They also say – insist – that they’re not racist. That what they’re calling “flagging” is about pride in country, place and people. The purpose of these flags is to build a “strong community”, the Warriors’ Facebook page reads: “No matter your background, race or religion, we live side by side in this country together; so when you look up and see the flags fly, [know] they fly for you.” Of course, the same flags have historically – as recently as last summer’s riots – been flown at moments of, and used as weapons of, intense racial agitation.

The “flagging” moment has captured the nation – or part of the nation’s – imagination. Flags have appeared all over the country from Newcastle to Norwich. Tacitly, the flags may be seen as a response to the Palestinian flags that have appeared in cities across Britain since the October 7th attack and subsequent war in Gaza that began in 2023. The Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick, ever eager to tap into the populist zeitgeist, was pictured this week raising a Union Jack in his home constituency of Newark. He attacked the “Britain-hating councils” which had taken some flags down. (Kemi Badenoch has not yet braved a ladder and done the same, though surely it is a matter of time.) In a Telegraph op-ed published on Thursday (August 21), Jenrick predicted a reckoning: “The country is heading in the wrong direction. But the British people have shown during the last week that there are reasons to believe a comeback is on.”

Some have linked “flagging” to the street politics, murals and flags of Northern Ireland. The mainland, they say, is becoming more like Ulster. That territory between different, hostile groups is being marked. It’s an ominous observation.

Driving out from the un-flagged city centre, beneath a procession of flags on the dual carriageway towards Birmingham’s suburbs, I arrived in the village of Rubery. The half-mile long high-street which cuts through shops on either side was forested by Union Jacks on top of streetlights and lampposts. There was little sense among residents of what the Union Jacks were doing there – even less so what they meant. A woman of a south Asian background, working in a sweet shop, had asked neighbours and assumed it was up in celebration of VJ day (August 15); a Pakistani man in another shop told me he had also asked, and did acknowledge feeling – without too much explanation – slightly “intimidated”.

The exception was the high-street Turkish Barbers, who told me they were “proud” to display the Union Jack when approached by local organisers. They even agreed to have their photo taken with the flag and have its location shared on a national “Live Map” of proudly flying St George’s Crosses and Union Jacks, designed by allied group Flag Force UK.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

“I don’t really have an emotional response to it, [though] I think a lot of people do,” one of the shop’s white customers – who did not want to give his name – said of the national flags whilst getting a skin fade. “Unpacking that is a very, very complicated thing to do… They mean different things to different people.” When a symbol is so widely recognised, but has a malleable meaning and definition, scepticism abounds. “Confused” was the reaction from a pair of university students, Ellie and Emma, both 20, who were back home for the summer. “In general, it’s been quite a positive thing around here for most people,” said Ellie, ”they see it as a pride thing, being patriotic.” But that patriotism, Emma noted, is double-edged – often being “used in a harmful way… saying that you’re ‘glad we’re getting our country back’. But what does that even mean?”

“The social contract’s broken,” Joseph Moulton, the boyish-looking organiser behind Flag Force UK, told GB News. Wearing a crisp white shirt and gold cross pendant, he highlighted the gulf between the “people [who]… want a cause” and “completely out of touch councils”. Moulton encourages people to not “just do the flagging”, but to use it as a ”gateway to actually building the communities… doing the litter picking, helping the food banks, looking after vulnerable people”. Duties that, in his view, are being abandoned by local and national representatives: “The establishment isn’t appealing to people.”

In Weoley – where the first spate of St George’s Crosses and Union Jacks went up at least two weeks’ ago – the fabric flapping in the wind meant much more than flags. Flagging, it seemed, was also about the changing demographics of Britain – particularly felt in a diverse city like Birmingham – and the fear and anger such changes inspired in the local white British nationals. To one man, Sam, 35, standing outside a chippy, who had “100 per cent pride in my country”, these were not just flags, but a “statement” to “show that we are united as one in this country. And if you’re not united as one in this country, then feel free to leave if you’re not from here.”

One flag above the bus stop, in the view of a well-dressed elderly man, is “only patriotic, [and] nothing to do with racism”. Yet he also saw the flags as being part of a wider fightback towards supposed “double standards in this country” against white people. “This is just saying: ‘This is our fucking country,’” a balding and bearded man told me by a toy shop in the bowl-shaped centre of Weoley.

“It’s just all about the kids,” he added, as his primary school-aged daughter held her bag full of toys. “These people coming over, they don’t care. They’ve got no morals.” All of them? “They’re different from the [previous] generations of black [and] Indian people who have come – [they’ve] been here for years, and we’ve mingled… These new people…don’t care about us, the people in this country… They don’t care who they hurt… they’re here to hurt people. They’ll admit it to you: ‘We’re here to kill your kids.’”

Many residents whose innocent instinct was to back “flagging” feared being associated with such extreme views. “That was my worry when I saw them, that there might be that link,” Louise, 30, told me. “And I’d hate to think they made other people feel uncomfortable… I find it hard to believe that it’s just patriotic,” she added, standing alongside her sister, both of whom grew up nearby. “Why is there a need for [the] flags to go up? I don’t see the link between these flags and hope and community.”

In trying to establish the connections of the flags and patriotism (and the supposed exclusion of racism), I privately messaged those claiming to be behind the “original movement” that has “got the whole country doing it and speaking about it”. The response: “No were not speaking to any1 sorry [sic].” I did, by chance, speak to a couple who claimed to know the organisers (they didn’t want to be interviewed). “They know what they’re doing,” the man – a Brummie of Afro-Caribbean heritage – said, ambiguously. His girlfriend – who is white British – gave him a telling look. “They should know better,” he added.

In a Britain which mostly feels apathy towards mainstream politics, it feels as though there are few ways to express discontent cathartically. Perhaps most acutely so in a place like Birmingham – which is contending with a bankrupt council and an ongoing bin strike, now in its sixth month. Given the city’s religious and multicultural diversity, it becomes an easy target for narratives about the “failures” of immigration. But a recent report – “This Place Matters” – from Citizens UK, UCL Policy Lab, and More in Common, found no consistent correlation between high immigration to an area and low social cohesion. Indeed, it found that the most common issues in areas affected by last summer’s riots were social dislocation and deprivation.

And there is plenty of that in Birmingham: 43 per cent of its residents live in neighbourhoods that fall in the most deprived 10 per cent nationally; a chronic shortage of social and affordable housing saw an estimated homeless population in excess of 16,000 people (the highest figures outside of London); while 19.3 per cent of households were in fuel poverty in 2023.

People feel let down by their home – once regarded as the “best-governed city in the world”. Today the local authority cannot satisfactorily justify their failures to its residents. In this particular context, why it decided to remove the national flags (citing structural concerns around “adding extra weight”), while Palestinian flags often flew for months undisturbed. When approached for comment, Birmingham City Council told me it has “removed Palestinian flags along with other attachments,” but that, “unfortunately, some items are replaced after”. But when I visited the bustling Alum Rock Road on Thursday (August 21), I counted at least 20 – the majority of which were tiny and withered after enduring the elements. They had clearly been present for months.

Brummies know that their city is in trouble. They describe the mood: “Up and down – mostly down”; “run down”; “rough”; “tough”. One seems content in total disassociation: “I try not to think about the state of things too much.” That bind is no way for England’s second city to exist in.

Birmingham’s outbreak of “flagging” coincided with the High Court ruling that will see asylum seekers evicted from the Bell Hotel in Epping. These summer months have seen protests, proscriptions and an underlying sense that the country has not moved on from the violence of last year. And while the Prime Minister is on holiday, his spokesperson did little to quell tensions, only noting that Keir Starmer is “absolutely” in favour of those flying flags. “The PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels,” the spokesperson said on Monday (August 18).

The genie appears to be out the bottle with the flaggers. Compared to its suburban flagging hotspots, central Birmingham was relatively flagless. But the example set by the flaggers developing on its outskirts shows no signs of slowing down, and is being aped by regional copycats. As the number of “our” flags across the country grows, so will the amount of questions about what, and who it represents – and, more existentially, who it excludes.

[See also: How Birmingham became Britain’s scapegoat]