When will Labour tell the truth about Scotland?

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

My comedy moment of the week came courtesy of Scottish Labour. In a post on X, the party declared that it would “protect” all the freebies currently offered by the SNP government. Bus passes, university tuition, NHS prescriptions and the baby box given to new parents will all survive – more, these are “the successes of devolution”. Underneath this pledge was the legend: “a new direction for Scotland”.

Quite what is new about this direction, I find hard to put my finger on. It is, surely – what am I missing? – the same tired old path. A total cost amounting to billions every year in a punishing fiscal climate; a universalist approach to public provision that is in effect a straight bribe to the wealthy and the middle classes, and that means the money cannot be targeted at those for whom it could make a real difference.

It is possible, politically, to understand the reasoning behind the announcement. Head off SNP accusations that if Labour gets into government it will can the “free stuff” that the Nats pride themselves on; avoid nasty confrontations with, say, students or pensioners who are perfectly happy with the perks available to them.

But instead my mind was drawn to a recent article by former Scottish Labour leader Johann Lamont, in which she decried the “habit of endlessly devising new ways to show voters how much the Parliament cares by offering free things”. This approach, warned Lamont, “is an easy and addictive one”, but contains “no thought for actual benefit, alternative approaches or unintended consequences. And only denunciation for those who might ask challenging questions.” When it comes to challenging universalism, of pointing out the waste of scarce funds, “debate is throttled in Scotland. Far easier to deny that these competing pressures, arguments and consequences exist. Just divide the world into good and bad, compassionate and monstrous, day and night.”

Anas Sarwar, Lamont’s latest successor, has made much of the need for Holyrood to be an “economic parliament” rather than a “social parliament”. It is a little hard to square this rhetoric with the commitment to maintaining the handouts (which are, it should always be pointed out, taxpayer-funded rather than free). There are, of course, reasonable arguments to be made for some if not all of the individual measures. But it is impossible to avoid the view that Labour’s broad commitment to the freebie culture, 15 months out from the next Holyrood election, is driven purely by political expediency.

For example, I know of almost no one in the party who thinks the baby box (a delivery of baby clothes, books and other essentials) is anything other than a piece of expensive Sturgeonesque positioning – now into its eighth year, its efficacy is at least disputable. Or that the current funding model for Scotland’s universities is either sensible or sustainable. These days, there are more than a few frontline SNP politicians who privately accept free tuition is a calamity, despite what they must say in front of the cameras. Everyone smart in politics knows that preventing higher education institutions from charging at least something to those who benefit from their services is creating a deepening financial crisis. In desperation, universities lard themselves up with fee-paying Chinese and other foreign students, and are forced to turn away Scottish kids once they have reached the government-agreed cap on domestic numbers. So, to summarise, Labour does not think this model is sustainable, it just doesn’t want the very public fight that would come with introducing some kind of graduate repayment. I have no doubt this will have to happen, probably in a moment of real crisis around the 2031 election, but bullet dodged for now. It will be somebody else’s problem.

This kind of positioning is why some doubt that Scottish Labour really is offering “a new direction”. It’s not uncommon to hear the view that there isn’t that much that divides the party from the SNP beyond the constitutional question. This is one reason why talk is growing about a potential Nat-Labour coalition following the 2025 election – what’s really stopping them, beyond pride and the odd spot of personal animosity?

Subscribe to The New Statesman today for only £1 per week Subscribe

And it’s not only Labour that is avoiding the tough questions and the stark realities in a nation that has been feather-bedded by politicians who have constantly preened about their generosity compared to the stingy English. The school system has declined and the NHS has rotted due to SNP neglect and its determination not to make an enemy of any public sector worker who might be persuaded to back independence. Until recently, the wealth-creating private sector was given a cold welcome in Bute House, when it was even allowed through the door.

As Lamont put it, debate is throttled in Scotland, and the world continues to be divided into good and bad, compassionate and monstrous. Sarwar has joined Keir Starmer in calling for the need for new nuclear power stations to be faced and discussed, both for reasons for net zero and energy security. The SNP computer says no – nuclear is not only wrong, it’s evil. There is talk on both sides of the Holyrood aisle about the need for NHS reform, but so far it appears as if the minimum will be attempted. There is no place for the private sector to help out, even if this could make a quick and radical difference to waiting lists and patients’ lives.

There is no appetite for a frank conversation with the Scottish people about the unavoidable limitations and inevitable rationing that comes with a service that is fully funded from the public purse and based on anachronistic planning. Instead, it is simply “the greatest healthcare system in the world”, everyone who works in it is a saint, and we must shovel ever-larger sums of money at it regardless of outcomes. The hard decisions being taken by Starmer about what welfare policies are affordable and what are not lead to paroxysms of rage in Scotland, rather than a level-headed conversations about priorities amid constrained economic growth.

The voters might not like to lose things that they already have, but they are not stupid. Their bullshit-detector is a finely-honed machine – they can see the ruin of core public services all around them, and detect game-playing and ass-covering by their democratic leaders. When the mainstream politicians refuse to treat them like grown-ups in the face of what is a fairly broad and general crisis, it’s no wonder that Reform UK, with its “blow it all up and start again” schtick, is finding such an echo in the country. It’s possible both to empathise with those who must try to win elections in a divided and sometimes deluded country, and to lament the culture that seems to prevent them from telling the hard truth.

[See also: Nicola Sturgeon still thinks she was right]