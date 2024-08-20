The SNP’s civil war over Israel

Photo by Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock

As diplomatic statements go, it lacks a certain Palmerstonian gravitas. “I did not smile, because it wasn’t a meeting about delivering a message that involved a smile.”

Angus Robertson, the Scottish government’s External affairs Secretary, is attempting to dig himself out of a hole after meeting with Daniela Grudsky, Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK. The Scottish independence movement is not overly keen on Israel at the best of times, and given the distressing situation in Gaza it is, currently, positively apoplectic. Robertson’s statement is therefore intended to prove the meeting was conducted in the spirit of necessity, not friendship, and he has also now apologised to party members for holding it. He insists he will not resign.

There are those of us who would regard it as still perfectly reasonable to meet with an Israeli government official. And we might even be especially keen that this happen during an international crisis, so that views can be exchanged and whatever influence exists be exerted. There is also, of course, plenty about Israel that should appeal to Scots, especially those who wish for independence – it is a small democracy with a powerful economy, geared towards the industries of the future, and with a highly engaged diaspora.

There are a lot of things for those in Nat circles to learn. Because they base their politics on anti-imperialism, they place Israel in the same basket as the UK and the US. They would prefer the SNP administration at Holyrood to give it the widest possible berth. The sensitivities around Gaza and the ongoing failure to agree a ceasefire have only heightened this opposition.

Hence Robertson’s rather cringing apology, amid calls that he be removed from government and lose the SNP whip. The minister said the meeting, which took place on 8 August, should have been limited to expressing the devolved government’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza. He also said he would not accept further meetings, effectively freezing Scotland’s diplomatic relations, such as they are, with the country.

But Robertson aside, there has been one other political casualty of the affair – SNP MSP John Mason has had the whip removed after tweeting that if “Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed ten times as many.” Mason is known for having unorthodox views for a member of his party, and as a lowly MSP is an easier target than Robertson.

There is plenty to criticise the Netanyahu regime for in relation to its response to the Hamas murders and kidnappings that began this conflict. But the SNP has a habit of misjudging its approach to international relations, and displays an uneasy relationship with the compromises and hypocrisies often demanded by foreign policy.

For instance, last December then first minister Humza Yousaf was heavily criticised for meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and inviting him to visit Scotland. Erdoğan has been accused of human rights abuses, but Yousaf, a strong critic of Israel, defended his approach, asking: “Why on earth would Scotland not look to seek to engage with a Nato ally and of course with somebody we would seek to do business and trade with?” He would raise concerns over human rights with the Turk, “but I should say of course we do that in a way that also recognises we’re on a human rights journey as are other countries”.

Not all countries can expect the Yousaf doctrine to apply, it seems.