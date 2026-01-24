Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

24 January 2026

Green voters don’t think Your Party will last

The voters it needs the most are the least sure of the party’s future

By Ben Walker

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Britain’s political landscape has changed dramatically in the past year. Voters now have a smorgasbord of parties to choose from, which begs the question: which parties do they think are here to stay? And which do they think are on their way out?

According to new polling from Merlin Strategies, just six in ten of the public think Labour and the Conservatives will survive to 2029. That’s the same as the Lib Dems, and hardly above Reform (58 per cent) or the Greens (57 per cent).

If ever there was a declaration of multi-party Britain, this would be it. Here today, gone tomorrow is no longer the assumption pushed on Britain’s smaller parties. This is their time.

Unless, that is, you’re Your Party.

Just 40 per cent of us think Your Party will endure, and more than one fifth think it will cease to exist by 2029.

The voters most sure of Your Party’s survival, oddly, are those least prone to the party – Conservatives.

Among Green supporters, these numbers are worse. Just 31 per cent are confident Your Party will stick around, while 26 per cent are sure it won’t.

Green supporters are the most likely to be wooed by Your Party. For them to be so unsure of their competitor’s future could tell us two things. One is, simply, that they’re not thinking about them, and the other is that they’re happy where they are. Neither is good news for Your Party.

