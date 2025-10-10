Who influences teenage voters?

Illustration by Oivind Hovland / Ikon Images

More than half of British teenagers say celebrities and social media influencers will influence their vote. And according to exclusive polling by Merlin Strategy for the New Statesman, Labour voters are much more susceptible than Reform. Only a third of those who plan to vote Labour say influencers will have no effect on how they vote, compared to 53 per cent of those planning to vote Reform.

Eight years ago, in 2017, only a quarter of voting Brits said social media influenced their vote. It was higher among the young then, at 39 per cent for 18- to -24-year-olds, but now half half of teenagers say that TikTok will influence their vote. Nine per cent say it will have a major impact.

It’s a new world. Eight per cent of young people get their news from the video game Minecraft. Only 31 per cent use Facebook, a favourite of the older population. But some may be surprised to note that TikTok is not the most influential platform. When you look at what young people’s regular viewing, TikTok ties with YouTube for joint second. Ahead of them both is the BBC, used by 53 per cent of 13-17 year olds regularly. On favourability, the BBC is rated fairly highly by people not yet of voting age.

A majority of teens say they can recognise Susanna Reid, host of Good Morning Britain. And more than six in ten of them can say the same for Piers Morgan, who tops the poll. Just over a third can identify Laura Kuenssberg.

Interestingly, young people planning to go to university seem to be more impressionable. Those who aren’t keen on higher education reported being less swayed by celebrities, apps, outlets, parents and friends about what they think and how they’ll vote.

So watch out, parents: send your impressionable child to university and they might start following the herd.

[Further reading: Bridget Phillipson: “I’ve had to fight tooth and nail”]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe