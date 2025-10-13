More people are voting in local by-elections. This only helps Reform

Photo by Darren Staples/Bloomberg

Reform could comfortably claim victory after this year’s May local elections. The party squeaked the Runcorn by-election and swept control of a slew of English councils. Nigel Farage has spent 2025 humbling the two “main” parties of British politics. The Tories are very much in third place, and some polls now put them back with the Lib Dems.



This time last year, the phenomenon of falling support for Labour and the Conservatives could in part be explained by their traditional voters (think mortgage-paying, regular voters of average affluence) losing faith and staying home. In aggregate, this would have meant that radical “fringe” candidates were rising against a background of plummeting voter turnout.

But that is no longer the case. The local elections just gone saw turnout stay the same or rise. And now data shows the same phenomenon even in council by-elections, which are generally the lowest-profile and worst-attended elections going.

It went up seven points on 2023. Labour shed hundreds of votes. Hundreds more turned out for Reform, which almost won the seat. But Labour’s operation on the day, packed with activists rallied from neighbouring Chester, brought it home, and Labour kept control of the council.

Higher turnout now is favouring Reform in a way it has never disproportionately favoured a single party in the past.

Even during the heady days of the SDP/Liberal alliance you had both Labour and the Tories also winning by-elections on higher than average turnouts.

Nigel Farage’s old party Ukip tended to succeed as a consequence of low voter turnout. The party very rarely got a successful result when turnout performed above the national average. In 2003, the same could be said for the BNP.

Reform’s performance this year is an engima. Over half the contests with above average levels of voter turnout have resulted in a Reform win. That is not normal at all.

This chart is a surprisingly useful way to ascertain a party’s momentum. Who is enticing more voters to the polls? In 1985 the Alliance were taking the lion’s share of above average engagement contests. In 1990, when poll tax riots gave Labour hefty polling leads, Neil Kinnock benefitted. In 2013, after a pasty tax budget gave Ed Miliband his biggest (though still limited) advantage over David Cameron, the Tory capacity to defend itself in engaged council contests fell to its lowest level since 1998.



And in 2023 you can see the Tories poll their worst showing in high turnout council contests since 1995. Starmer’s Labour, meanwhile, only ever enjoyed medium success.



All this makes 2025’s scorecard a very frightening one indeed for the old order. Reform has the momentum. How the two main parties counter that is for them to debate and decide. They might consider looking at the strategy of the second best-performing party for high turnout council seats: the Lib Dems.

