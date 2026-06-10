The far right are stoking the violence in Belfast

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Before the fires spread along the streets of Belfast, rumours and rage spread across social media. Footage of an horrific knife attack in North Belfast first began to circulate on Monday evening (8 June). Platforms like TikTok and X were flooded with comments about the identity of the perpetrator, a Sudanese man in his thirties who had been granted leave to remain in the United Kingdom. Far-right activists like Tommy Robinson were quick to exploit the attack to further their anti-migrant agendas. He urged supporters to protest in the streets against this “invader attack”, providing a list of locations across the UK where protests were due to take place on Tuesday night. His X post was amplified by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who urged citizens to protest “repeatedly and loudly” to change government policies on immigration. Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe went as far as pledging that his party would support mass deportations and reintroduction of the death penalty to prevent further atrocities committed by “barbarians”. Meanwhile, WhatsApp messages from anonymous accounts began to circulate throughout the day, calling for men aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland to “be prepared to fight or be arrested”.

Dozens of young men answered the call. Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable John Boucher urged members of the public not to be “duped into violent disorder” by people online “inciting awful behaviour”. But the news that the suspect had been charged with attempted murder did little to quell tensions in parts of Belfast on Tuesday night. The PSNI reported that there were sporadic street protests across the region at the times mentioned on the list shared by Robinson, with several vehicles set on fire in east and North Belfast. Later that evening there were several reported incidents of racist violence in towns including Ballyclare and Portadown, with arson attacks on homes and businesses owned by people of colour. More police officers are deploying across Belfast last night, ahead of further protests and unrest.

We have seen this playbook before. In the past two years, far-right actors have frequently used online platforms to weaponise such horrific incidents as part of their anti-immigration campaigns. Most notably, far-right groups used online platforms to stoke agitation during the Southport riots in August 2024, with online hate speech and misinformation becoming a defining characteristic of this unrest. And Northern Ireland itself has seen previous examples of racist violence fuelled by anti-immigration protests, as in Ballymena last June after two Roma teenagers were charged with sexual assault. Businesses and homes were attacked in violence the PSNI defined as “race-motivated”, with people from minority ethnic backgrounds resorting to displaying union flags on their doors to avoid them being targeted by rioters.

As with Southport there was much debate over the extent that online platforms had fuelled this racist violence. Numerous false claims about immigrants, including a rumour they were being given priority access to GP services ahead of local people, circulated around public Facebook pages run by loyalist groups such as the Protestant Coalition. Many of these could be traced back to far-right agitators peddling racist conspiracy theories such as the “Great Replacement” to mobilise support for their protests. And there is mounting evidence that extremist groups like the British National Socialist Movement are purposefully targeting loyalist communities with online messaging that frames immigrants as a threat to women and children, as well as their way of life. There have even been signs of an emerging cross-border infrastructure for anti-migrant mobilisation on the island of Ireland, with loyalists in the north and nationalist activists in the south promoting each other’s anti-migrant protests online and offline. Both appear to be united by a perception that they have been “left behind” while immigrants have been prioritised by their respective governments, even if there is little to no evidence to corroborate such assertions.

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Politicians and public figures need to do much more than say “not in our name”. They must take some of the blame for creating a toxic discourse around immigration which “others” asylum seekers and migrants. Mis-and disinformation about immigration take root in certain communities because they are constantly told by politicians and commentators that asylum seekers are being given priority access to already chronically underfunded public services. A constant refrain among politicians is that these are “legitimate concerns”, even when there is often very little evidence to support many of these claims. This mainstreaming of far-right views on immigration is reinforced by media coverage that frequently fails to factcheck false claims about issues such as the benefits asylum seekers are entitled to claim. In this context it is perhaps unsurprising that immigration features so prominently in the issues that are of most concern to citizens.

Attention will turn now to how politicians should respond to the Belfast attack and the violence of recent days. While online platforms can clearly do better on regulating inflammatory content, we need our public figures to fix the problem they helped create. What we need is a sober narrative on immigration that avoids hyperbole and stops blaming asylum seekers and refugees for social ills. We have seen this week how the debate will be conducted without one.

[Further reading: Belfast’s violence, Britain’s rage]

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