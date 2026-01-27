Revealed: The Guardian’s secret plan

The Pygge learns that the good people of the Guardian are working on an innovative, transformative new strategy… to do more video.
Weary sniggers abound at Kings Place as the paper is implementing its plans to increase its output of visual journalism and multimedia – under the grandiose name “Project Berger”.
John Berger, the critic and giant of the New Statesman’s arts pages in the Fifties and Sixties, built on his cult following with his seminal 1972 TV series and accompanying book, Ways of Seeing.
Project Berger’s name is inspired by that title – aiming to increase the number of different “ways of seeing” the work of Guardian journalists.
Not sure a late-stage pivot to TikTok is quite as groundbreaking as Berger’s work, but the Pygge is always glad to accept a compliment – if the Guardian wants to mine postwar New Statesman heritage for its new ideas, that can only be flattery.
