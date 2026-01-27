Revealed: The Guardian’s secret plan

Kings Place, home to the Guardian is pictured in London. Photo by Monica Wells/Alamy

The Pygge learns that the good people of the Guardian are working on an innovative, transformative new strategy… to do more video.

Weary sniggers abound at Kings Place as the paper is implementing its plans to increase its output of visual journalism and multimedia – under the grandiose name “Project Berger”.

John Berger, the critic and giant of the New Statesman’s arts pages in the Fifties and Sixties, built on his cult following with his seminal 1972 TV series and accompanying book, Ways of Seeing.

Project Berger’s name is inspired by that title – aiming to increase the number of different “ways of seeing” the work of Guardian journalists.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

Not sure a late-stage pivot to TikTok is quite as groundbreaking as Berger’s work, but the Pygge is always glad to accept a compliment – if the Guardian wants to mine postwar New Statesman heritage for its new ideas, that can only be flattery.

[Further reading: Second complaint letter as Burnham backlash continues]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close