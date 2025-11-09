Tim Davie to resign as BBC director general

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Tim Davie is poised to announce his resignation as Director General of the BBC, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It comes after the national broadcaster was forced to apologise for how Panorama had edited footage of Donald Trump’s speech ahead of the US Capitol riots. The US President has described the editing as “100 per cent fake news”.

Deborah Turness, the CEO of BBC news, is also expected to announce her departure.

A source said the video-editing furore was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” after a string of controversies for the public broadcaster, including showing Bob Vylan’s controversial set at Glastonbury and a Gaza documentary that it was later forced to retract.

