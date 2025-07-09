How Rachel’s tears landed at the Daily Male

Photo by PA/Alamy

A sense of sisterhood was in short supply at the Daily Mail after Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ tears at PMQs. “Reeves made ALL women look weak,” columnist Jan Moir screeched from page one (caps her own). Colleague Sarah Vine (whose recent book bemoaned the pressures on women in the political spotlight) showed Reeves a little more compassion the following day, turning her ire on Angela Rayner, whom she described as “giving off serious Cruella vibes” during the incident. Women rarely struggle with the pressures of high office at the Mail – for few make it that far. As one insider says: “There might be a lot of women here writing opinion, but it’s only men wielding opinions – and that’s Ted [Verity, editor] and Danny [Groom, editorial director]. Disagreement is not an option.”

The BBC is bracing itself for the findings of an internal review into mistakes made in the creation of a documentary about children in Gaza that featured the son of a Hamas official. Insiders believe “heads must roll”, particularly after Lisa Nandy asked why no one had lost their job over the debacle. The Culture Secretary has told those close to her that she has lost faith in director general, Tim Davie, after a string of failings, including the “Death to the IDF” chants livestreamed from Glastonbury.

Members of the British Association of Journalists (BAJ) are reeling after it emerged its former general secretary has been jailed for sexual offences against three children. Executives at the union – which represents journalists at the Mirror and some local publications – discovered the news via a press release by Hampshire Police that told how Matthew Myatt had been convicted last month. An insider said: “We couldn’t believe it. He’d been involved in the union since 2016 and only stepped down at Christmas… We are shocked, horrified and sickened at this news.” Myatt pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to abusing two girls at Popham Airfield, where he was director of an aviation company, and to engaging in sexual communication online with a third girl. The abuse took place between 2016 and 2022, when he was general secretary of the BAJ.

The sale of the Daily Telegraph has moved a step forwards after the Commons voted to allow foreign state ownership of up to 15 per cent of UK news titles. Attempts to derail the legislation will continue in the Lords, but insiders at the Tele believe it will be in the hands of US investors RedBird Capital with a 15 per cent stake from UAE-based IMI before the end of the year. Some staff are desperate for an end to the uncertainty, others remain nervous about what influence may be exerted on editorial by the Gulf investors. “There’s no shortage of places for these guys to spend their money,” one source said. “They buy media because they want influence. And no amount of rules, regulations and safeguards is going to change that.”

Rumours abound that the Amazon billionaire and owner of the Washington Post Jeff Bezos plans to bestow a wedding gift on his new bride: ownership of Vogue.

Lauren Sánchez, the new Mrs Bezos, is a former journalist and digital cover star of this month’s edition. Owners Condé Nast insist the title is not for sale, but staff at the London offices believe something is afoot. In which case, history could be repeating itself: in the 1950s, bride Mitzi Newhouse asked her US billionaire husband Sam to buy her a copy of Vogue while he was out. He returned having bought the business.

