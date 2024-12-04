Observer staff rally against the sale of their newspaper

Guardian and Observer NUJ / Bluesky

The collection of staff gathered outside the Guardian’s head office near London’s Kings Cross today (4 December) could have been gathered to celebrate the 233rd birthday of the Observer. Instead they were there, they said, to fight for the survival of Britain’s oldest Sunday paper – and for their own jobs.

Journalists from the Guardian and the Observer began a 48-hour strike this morning in protest at the Guardian Media Group’s (GMG) plan to sell the Observer to the digital start-up Tortoise. It is the first strike at the Guardian since 1971. Staff hope to persuade the Scott Trust – which controls the GMG – to pause the deal. Scott Trust chair Ole Jacob Sunde has offered assurances over future of the Observer if the sale goes ahead. But concerns remain that it is reckless to sell the Observer to loss-making Tortoise.

A story published at one minute past midnight today on the Guardian’s website reported the strike. In the piece bylined “Guardian staff”, a spokesman for the business was quoted: “We recognise the strength of feeling about the proposed sale of the Observer and appreciate that NUJ members wish to make their views heard.

“While we respect the right to strike, we do not believe a strike is the best course of action in this case and our talks with the NUJ continue. We have a plan in place to minimise the impact of strike action on staff, readers and subscribers and we will continue to publish online and produce the print edition as usual.”

Though dozens of staff gathered outside the Kings Place building, others simply stayed at home. Staff who chose to work had been told by bosses they could work from home rather than have to cross a picket line. It is believed just a handful of staff chose to work to keep the website running and get the print product produced.

In the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) ballot, strike action was backed by 93 per cent of staff on a 75 per cent turnout. One insider said: “It has been a terrible atmosphere for weeks as people decide whether they will be striking or not and obviously management were trying to gauge how feasible it would be to keep the site going and get the print edition out.

“Staff at the Guardian and Observer are here because they have a strong sense of mission and purpose – they believe in the importance of liberal journalism. That management didn’t realise what the repercussions might be when they ploughed into this deal seems incredible.”

The strikers have been backed in their protest with messages of support from celebrities including Armando Iannucci, Tilda Swinton, Sheila Hancock, Maxine Peake and Chris Packham. Former Observer editors and politicians have also spoken out in opposition to the sale. One member of staff striking said: “The Scott Trust has a duty to protect liberal journalism in this country. We believe this sale would undermine that duty at a time when voices of the left are needed more than ever.”

Columnist Simon Hattenstone was also among those taking action. He wrote on X: “I love my work, & feel incredibly sad that it’s come to this. But I also feel so proud of my fellow journos who’ve united to resist the plan to “sell” the Obs to a loss-making startup.” Award-winning writer Carol Cadwalladr posted: “I grew up in South Wales in the time of the miners’ strike. Extraordinary to be joining a picket line outside my liberal news org all these years later.”

Support appears to have been fairly solid across the Guardian and Observer. However, another member of staff said: “I am striking because I believe we should stand together, but there is a sense among some Guardian staff that the Observer has to wake up to the way the media is changing. It’s a once a week print product in a 24-hour digital world.”

Observer staff say they have been pushing for a greater digital presence for years and have called on the Scott Trust to carry out a strategic review of the title rather than continuing with the sale. During the period GMG has been in exclusive talks with Tortoise, two other potential buyers have emerged, one being green energy millionaire and philanthropist Dale Vince.

The title which had been the Cinderella of the Guardian has suddenly found itself being lavished with attention from across the media, left-wing business interests, politicians and celebrities. Whether that is sufficient to save it from a forced sale remains to be seen.