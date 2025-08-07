The Lib Dems’ stealthy advance

Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

For the Liberal Democrats the summer recess is usually a political opportunity. A pause in House of Commons business gives smaller parties a chance to command attention (as the Lib Dems traditionally do by calling for parliament to be recalled over issues small and large).

This year, though, they have no shortage of rivals: Reform, the mid-leadership election Greens, and a new left party. “We are frustrated that a lot of the media are, once again, turning themselves into a Nigel Farage news wire,” says a Liberal Democrat source. Ed Davey recently met the BBC director-general, Tim Davie, in parliament to complain about the broadcaster’s coverage of Reform, which leads the opinion polls but has four MPs to the Lib Dems’ 72 (making them the largest third party since 1923).

“You cover the tittle-tattle around Reform – you don’t look at their policies,” Davey declared during a subsequent appearance on the BBC, accusing the broadcaster of giving Farage “an easy ride” and calling for it “to raise its game”.

The Lib Dems, who were delighted with the attention the interview attracted, say that this marks the beginning of a more “forthright” approach. But they insist that they will not change their strategy in a bid to compete with more populist rivals. The party still bears the scars of the 2019 general election when its call for the cancellation of Brexit saw just 11 Lib Dem MPs returned and leader Jo Swinson lose her seat.

As such, Davey is taking a more patient approach. You could call it the tortoise strategy. Rather than racing to reverse Brexit, Davey is demanding a new customs union with the EU by 2030 as part of a slow return to membership. “Europe is an area where we can pressure Labour to be more ambitious and make hay at the next general election,” says one aide.

Unlike in the Blair years, when the Lib Dems championed a 50p income tax rate and the abolition of university tuition fees, the party is wary of outflanking Labour from the left. Its new base is the formerly Conservative “Blue Wall” and 26 of its 30 notional target seats are Tory-held.

But the party believes it has established key points of differentiation with Labour. Davey used the final PMQs of the term to focus on Gaza, calling for the government to sanction Benjamin Netanyahu (an issue the Lib Dems say is attracting Conservative voters as well as Labour ones) and has positioned himself as the leading champion of social-care reform. Over the summer, the party’s education spokesperson Munira Wilson has called for a cap on the profits of special needs schools, one of the issues the party expects to dominate this autumn.

Largely unnoticed, the Lib Dems have made further advances since last July. Outside of elections, the party’s ratings often fade – partly due to reduced media coverage – but it is currently polling at 13-15 per cent and has won over more Labour voters than any of its rivals.

“We were the surprise of the night in 2024 and we think we can be the surprise of the night at the next general election,” declares an aide. As populist hares seek to race ahead, the tortoise continues its slow march.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here