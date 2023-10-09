Lisa Nandy puts a positive spin on demotion

It seems nothing can puncture the aura of message discipline at Labour Party conference this year – not even a recent demotion.
Back in September, Keir Starmer reshuffled his team and handed deputy leader Angela Rayner the role of shadow levelling up secretary, moving incumbent Lisa Nandy into the role of shadow cabinet minister for international development – a department that no longer exists following its 2020 merger with the Foreign Office. For Nandy, who was accused of having briefed against Starmer, it was a clear snub (only two years ago, she was shadow foreign secretary).
But Nandy feels resentful at being sidelined, she isn’t showing it. Tasked today with filling in at a Labour Together event after scheduled speaker shadow foreign secretary David Lammy was called back to London, Nandy displayed nothing but enthusiasm for her new job. After a stirring speech condemning Hamas and reiterating Labour’s support for the Israeli people in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks, she talked passionately about the need for Britain to take a leading role on international development, using the aid budget as effectively as possible, and focusing particularly on relieving the suffering of women and girls.
After just weeks in the job, she appeared utterly on top of her new brief – and even found numerous ways to get the conversation with the FT’s Lucy Fisher back to the headline topic of the day: Rachel Reeves’s mission to rebuild the economy (which, Nandy pointed out, would automatically increase the international development budget).
Nandy did not comment directly on the reshuffle, but she did tell the packed room: “In many ways, this is my dream job. I’ve gone from levelling up the country to levelling up the world.”
That’s very much a glass-half-full attitude to what was described at the time as a “humiliating” demotion, with Starmer’s team reportedly assuming Nandy would reject their offer. Perhaps the shadow minister, who worked for ten years helping child refugees before entering parliament, doesn’t care about her job title as long as she feels she is making a difference to causes that matter to her. Or perhaps she is hoping to impress Starmer with her loyalty and win a full cabinet role. Maybe a bit of both?