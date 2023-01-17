Inside Labour’s plan to wage digital war on the Conservatives

Illustration by Getty Images

Labour is preparing to wage digital war on the Conservatives with a strategy modelled on Joe Biden’s winning campaign for the White House.

The party is hiring a team of digital campaigners, at least a dozen of whom will be based in nations and regions outside England and London, to micro-target voters in Conservative seats with videos and attack ads that leave Tory MPs with nowhere to hide from their voting record.

The party is also launching a digital and data academy, offering Labour organisers the chance to take up professional qualifications in data science, as well as investing in developers, analysts and new mobilisation and data-sharing platforms.

Aiming not just to “meet people where they are online, but meet people everywhere they are online”, the strategy will also look to engage hard-to-reach groups who rarely consume traditional media and, in common with the US Democrats’ campaign, will heavily feature content with “real people and real voices”.

Related

Recent examples of the digital team’s work includes clips crafted from the Conservatives’ rancorous leadership campaign last summer, which attracted millions of views, including, the party says, from hundreds of thousands of target voters; a localised Facebook campaign in Bolsover, constituency of the Conservative MP Mark Fletcher, where ads achieved more than a quarter of a million impressions; and a drive to engage the business community on Twitter with clips including industry leaders.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Labour’s new team will micro-target specific Conservative MPs

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said the party failed to keep pace with developments in digital campaigning in the 2019 election, and paid the price at the ballot box. “There was a period where we led the way on digital campaigning, but the Labour Party of 2019 didn’t keep up with modern Britain electorally, politically or digitally, and we were outmanoeuvred. We’re determined not to let that happen again.

“Labour has changed under Keir Starmer: we’re focused on voters, listening to what they have to say, and our digital campaigns are at the heart of that. We’re harnessing innovation as part of a laser focus on winning elections, to deliver change for our country.

“Our new digital trainee scheme shows Labour is serious about this. We have taken inspiration from the best election-winning campaigns globally and are investing in a new generation of talent to embed the skills we need to drive a cutting-edge digital campaign at the next election and at future ones.”

Labour activists gathered in the West Midlands after Christmas to war-game their campaign strategy. Despite the party enjoying a 20-point poll lead over the Conservatives, Keir Starmer is determined to solidify Labour’s advantage and regularly instructs MPs to act as if the party is just two points ahead. Since Rishi Sunak entered office last October, Starmer has put Labour on an election footing, telling MPs that he believes the government is so unstable that it could fall at any moment.

Strategists will work with agencies to hone the content mix, including rapid rebuttal messages, aggressive adverts and highlights of Labour successes in office.

The new digital strategy will be rolled out at the local elections, which will be a trial run for the next general election, expected in 2024.