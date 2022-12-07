Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Labour
7 December 2022

Conor McGinn has Labour whip suspended following complaint

The MP for St Helens North has also been suspended as a party member.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by PA Images / Alamy

MP Conor McGinn has had the Labour whip suspended after a complaint to the party.

It is understood that the MP for St Helens North in Merseyside has also been administratively suspended as a Labour member while an investigation takes place. 

The nature of the complaint is not yet clear, but McGinn has said denied “any suggestion of wrongdoing”. 

McGinn said in a statement: “The Labour party has informed me that it is automatically required to apply a temporary procedural suspension while a complaint is investigated. I have not been told the details of the complaint but I am confident that it is entirely unfounded. I strongly reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and I look forward to the matter being resolved quickly.”

The Labour Party has declined to make any comment. 

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

McGinn, 38, stood down as the party’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator in September to get treatment for a heart condition. 

Content from our partners
Building the business case for growth
Building the business case for growth
Spotlight
“On supporting farmers, McDonald’s sets a high standard”
“On supporting farmers, McDonald’s sets a high standard”
Spotlight
City of London Corporation brings stakeholders together to drive climate action
City of London Corporation brings stakeholders together to drive climate action
Spotlight

He had been a key ally of Keir Starmer’s and was preparing to play a central role in Labour’s general election planning. He has previously served as shadow security minister and an opposition whip, having been elected to the North West seat in 2015. 

Topics in this article :