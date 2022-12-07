Conor McGinn has Labour whip suspended following complaint

MP Conor McGinn has had the Labour whip suspended after a complaint to the party.
It is understood that the MP for St Helens North in Merseyside has also been administratively suspended as a Labour member while an investigation takes place.
The nature of the complaint is not yet clear, but McGinn has said denied “any suggestion of wrongdoing”.
McGinn said in a statement: “The Labour party has informed me that it is automatically required to apply a temporary procedural suspension while a complaint is investigated. I have not been told the details of the complaint but I am confident that it is entirely unfounded. I strongly reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and I look forward to the matter being resolved quickly.”
The Labour Party has declined to make any comment.
McGinn, 38, stood down as the party’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator in September to get treatment for a heart condition.
He had been a key ally of Keir Starmer’s and was preparing to play a central role in Labour’s general election planning. He has previously served as shadow security minister and an opposition whip, having been elected to the North West seat in 2015.