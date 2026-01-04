Why can’t I get contraception as a gay woman?

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

I didn’t expect my sexuality to matter when I contacted my local sexual health clinic asking for help to manage debilitating period pain. I asked for a coil – a routine, widely used treatment for painful periods. Instead, I was told I didn’t meet the criteria for care – not because of my medical history, but because I am dating a woman.

The explanation was unapologetic. The clinic was not funded to provide coils unless they were being used for contraception. I listed the symptoms again: pain unresponsive to painkillers; pain that left me unable to work; pain that immobilised me in bed. I used the language women learn to reach for in medical settings to ensure they are taken seriously – the careful phrases designed to translate pain into legitimacy: “quality of life”, “daily routine”, “non-responsive pain”. None of it mattered. My pain wasn’t up for discussion. My relationship was.

Only later did I realise I’d never actually disclosed my sexuality. It must have been added to my record at a previous appointment, without my knowledge. A simple note classifying me as the wrong kind of patient. Later, my partner and I joked about staging a break-up on speakerphone at my next appointment. It’s no longer the 1980s, but there’s something deeply unsettling about realising that access to routine healthcare can still depend on performing heterosexuality.

I was sent back to my GP – another retelling, another referral – this time to community gynaecology, with a telephone appointment now scheduled for January. From there, the familiar NHS timeline opens up: maybe a couple of months if I’m lucky, three to 12 months if I need a hospital referral. At best, I’m looking at spring. At worst, early 2027.

I later learned that the same clinic would have fitted the coil within four weeks – two months tops – if for pregnancy prevention. The capacity existed. The service existed. The expertise existed. I simply didn’t meet the right kind of need.

This is not an unusual story, nor an especially dramatic one. It is what it looks like to be a gay woman navigating a healthcare system still organised around heterosexual assumptions – assumptions that don’t merely inconvenience us, but actively determine whose pain is recognised as legitimate. When contraception is recognised purely as a tool for pregnancy prevention, queer women fall through the gaps. We encounter this not out of hostility, but because we don’t conform to the default definition of patient. This is not a system designed to exclude gay women – it is one that little thought to include us at all.

The result is exclusion all the same. Many women rely on coils, pills and implants not just to avoid pregnancy, but to manage pain, regulate cycles or treat gynaecological conditions. These are not marginal or optional uses, they are core medical needs. Yet funding models continue to tie access to contraception services to contraceptive risk. Those who fit the model are seen as worthy of resourcing for and move through treatment quickly. Those who do not, become administratively inconvenient. Negotiable. Easier to deny.

This does not mean straight women have it easy. Anyone seeking contraception for non-contraceptive purposes is pushed into the same fragmented system – in which availability varies according to region, services contradict each another, and waiting lists stretch for months or years. But gay women often encounter an additional hurdle. If you cannot demonstrate pregnancy risk, you are not simply delayed – you struggle to be recognised as a legitimate patient.

What is striking is how rarely this problem is acknowledged. Where research does exist on queer women and contraception, it tends to stop at the observation that lesbians use contraception less than straight women (what a surprise!). Separately, there is growing recognition that all women struggle to access long-acting reversible contraception for non-contraceptive purposes. But the point at which these two realities meet – queer women needing contraception as medical treatment – remains entirely absent from public debate.

That gap affects policy. In 2018, the government published “Improving the health and wellbeing of lesbian and bisexual women and other women who have sex with women”, the most comprehensive official attempt to map queer women’s health needs in England. In the report, there is no reference to contraception. Not as healthcare. Not as pain management. Not even in relation to bisexual women using it for pregnancy prevention. Contraception is assumed to be irrelevant, rather than recognised as routine medical care.

The pattern persists elsewhere. In the LGBT Foundation’s 2023 report, “Hidden figures: LGBT health inequalities in the UK”, the word contraception appears only once, and solely in relation to STI-prevention in same-sex relationships. Queer women’s use of contraception as treatment – for pain, cycle regulation or chronic conditions – remains invisible. When the system fails us, it does so quietly.

Patients are silently being sorted by legitimacy. Our credibility is assessed not through our symptoms, but through assumptions about the sex that we are – or are not – having. Pain becomes conditional and we have to prove we are in enough to be treated.

The emotional toll of this process is difficult to capture. There is a particular humiliation in knowing that even with the right words, the right history, the right level of pain, the structure still works against you. Every delay, every referral carries the same instruction: wait your turn; try somewhere else; start again. Not quite enough. Not this time. So for now, I am still waiting, pain ongoing. This delay isn’t unlucky, nor is it a misunderstanding. It is the system functioning exactly as designed.

