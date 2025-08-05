It’s time for angry left populism

Illustration by Rebecca Hendin / Ikon Images

“Populism, I’m very sceptical of,” said Adrian Ramsay in the New Statesman’s Green Party leadership hustings. “I… don’t want to see the kind of politics you get from populism which often brings about a divisive, polarising approach: Green politics is about bringing people together, respecting different views, having respectful discussion,” added the MP, and current party co-leader.

On the contrary, countered Zack Polanski, the party’s current deputy and London Assembly member, who’s running for the top job promising “bold leadership” and “eco-populism”. “Populism just means the 99 per cent vs the 1 per cent,” he said. He was reviving the old slogan of the Occupy movement. But he was also stating a clear position on a debate which has wracked the intellectual left for more than a decade.

If Polanski’s right, and if he wins, then there’s more at stake than the leadership of England’s fifth party. Should they adopt the attitude of their insurgent new political star, then the Greens have an opportunity to change the political climate in Britain, pointing the way to a durable populism of the political left.

It’s not just the Green Party; a similar phenomenon is emerging across civil society. Under newish, millennial co-directors, Greenpeace UK have adopted an angrier, anti-elite tone. “Did you know that one of the richest billionaires in the UK is destroying our oceans with plastic?” the NGO asked in one recent online post, linking a traditionally soft-focus issue to spikier class politics.

The most significant academic advocates of left-populism have been the Belgian political scientist Chantal Mouffe and her late husband and academic collaborator, the Argentine philosopher Ernesto Laclau. They saw populism as a “political strategy based around constructing a frontier” between the privileged and the downtrodden, and “appealing to the mobilization of the ‘underdog’ against ‘those in power’”.

Mouffe argued that neoliberalism has impoverished not just the working class, but also the middle class, has depoliticised the bulk of the population, and produced what she calls “oligarchisation” – that is, both radical wealth inequality, and also the political dominance of a growing international billionaire class. This context, she argued in 2016, produced a “populist moment”, one which led to radical political changes on right and left: as well as Trump, Brexit and (later) Johnson, there were Corbynism, Syriza, Bernie Sanders, Podemos, and Jean Luc Mélenchon. Even the more successful centrists of that era – Emmanuel Macron (during his first election) and Nicola Sturgeon – painted themselves as direct opponents of “those in power”.

Nearly a decade later, much of that post-2008 context remains, to which we could add the surge in anxiety about the environmental crisis in 2019, the anger with elites which emerged from the pandemic, and the daily nausea millions of us feel watching a Western-backed genocide livestreamed through our phones. In this context it’s absolutely vital, as Mouffe argues, that the left try to mobilise the overwhelming majority of people together against that oligarch class and those in power who protect them. Doing so will require telling clear political stories about the world, which express the tension between “us” – the majority of people – and “them” – the oligarchs and their allies.

This is not a time to tell citizens to “calm down, dear”. It’s a time to focus righteous rage into change. This will require rhetorically “constructing a boundary” between “the 99 per cent” and “the 1 per cent” and their outriders on the right. It’s drawing this boundary to which Ramsay and, in another debate, his running mate Ellie Chowns, object when they describe populism as “polarising”. But any good story needs conflict and villains, and the real world has plenty for Polanski to point to. Oligarchs and their allies must be curtailed, and we’re not going to do that by “having respectful discussions” with them. Anger has to be focused upwards, or the political right will channel it down.

In the context of environmental crisis, economic inequality becomes even more urgent. As Oxfam calculated in 2024, billionaires emit more carbon in under three hours than the average British person does in a lifetime. The richest 1 per cent of humanity are responsible for more emissions than the poorest 66 per cent, and are increasingly insulating themselves from the impact of the disaster they’ve created, flitting around between air-conditioned mansions in private jets while the rest of us swelter. Despite this, Reform’s fossil fuel financed anti-environmental populism has managed to rhetorically spin action on climate change – framed as the technocratic sounding “net zero” – into an “elitist” project, one which they can blame for rising energy bills, neatly deflecting blame from the fossil fuel industry and energy companies.

As Polanski himself pointed out during the New Statesman debate, Ramsay is happy to call for a wealth tax, and clearly wants to curtail the oligarch class. So what’s he’s afraid of? Perhaps the most articulate intellectual opponent of populism is the Dutch social scientist Cas Mudde, who defines it as an ideology which divides society into two groups, “the pure people” and “the corrupt elite”, and which regards politics as “an expression of the general will of the people”. While he sees it has a role in bringing issues that elites don’t want discussed to the fore, he worries that it ultimately undermines systems of liberal democracy. And it’s this that Ramsay and Chowns really fear: if you channel anger at elites and the system which sustains them, you risk attacking those systems of democracy that we have, and replacing them not with more democracy, but less.

But to me – certainly in Britain and the United States – this fear is itself dangerous. Britain has astonishingly low levels of trust in our political system for a simple reason: Westminster stinks. Too often, in Britain (as in America), the left ends up defending that system from right-wing attacks, because the right wants to replace it with authoritarianism, or market rule. Which means voters see us propping up an obviously rotten system, and turn to the right to replace it. This is how Trump won twice, it’s how Johnson crushed Corbyn in 2019, and it’s why Farage is ahead now.

For an alternative strategy, look across the Channel. In France’s 2024 legislative elections, the left-wing New Popular Front came first after making radical constitutional change a central message, promising an assembly to write a new constitution, and launch a sixth Republic. Progressives – including Greens – shouldn’t fear hatred of our politics any more than we should worry about anger at our economic system, rage at rising bills, or horror at genocide in Gaza. We should express that collective fury, and channel it into serious ideas for the radical change we need.

