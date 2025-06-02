The Green Party’s internal war

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Although Zack Polanski’s decision to run to be the next leader of the Green Party may have been unexpected, it certainly wasn’t a surprise to party insiders. The current deputy leader and Member of the London Assembly unveiled his zeitgeisty, attention-grabbing campaign for “eco-populism” only a few days after the May local elections – but he has been on manoeuvres for some time.

While the Greens made a net gain in May, increasing their number of councillors to 859 in 181 councils, the party did not quite cut through nationally in the way many inside the party had hoped, off the back of their unprecedented performance in the general election last year, when the party won a record four MPs. With Labour moving rightwards to directly fend off the threat of Reform, the Greens have the opportunity to put pressure on the government from the left.

Polanski’s platform of “eco-populism” is designed to fill the void – and he has chosen an opportune political moment. Disaffection is beginning to take root among members of the Labour left who are unhappy with Number 10’s direction of travel. Keir Starmer’s use of the phrase an “island of strangers”, cuts to disability benefit and the winter fuel payment have all contributed to growing irritation among left-wing MPs and party members. The outcome of the Green Party leadership election could therefore prove to be equally as significant for Labour.

Speaking at the Compass Conference in central London on 31 June, in which the soft-left of the party looked to be beginning to mobilise – the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester said his party should be looking increase collaboration with other parties, including the Greens.

But things could get more serious than increased collaboration. As one Labour MP, and stalwart of the soft-left told me, several Labour MPs could defect to the Green Party if Polanski is elected in September. Though they did add that in their opinion, the current deputy leader is not the person to lead the Green Party to a more seismic victory (“he’s too student-politics” they said). Another insider suggested to me that as many as 15 could move over if Polanski wins. No one has given Polanski a concrete commitment yet – though he has hinted at having had conversations with potential defectors.

Polanski’s decision to run – though precipitous – wasn’t an outright challenge to the current co-leaders, Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer. The Green party was already due to hold a leadership election this year, after members voted to postpone last year’s scheduled race due to the general election. Ramsay and Denyer are also two of the party’s four MPs. Nominations for the race opened today (Monday 2 June) and voting will commence in September.

Denyer has announced she will be stepping down from the leadership to spend more time in her Bristol constituency but Ramsay (who is the MP for Waveney Valley) has decided to defend his position, running to be co-leader with Ellie Chowns, the MP for North Herefordshire. Chowns is the only of the party’s four MPs not to have taken on the leadership – Sian Berry, who replaced Caroline Lucas as MP for Brighton Pavillion, was co-leader with Jonathan Bartley between 2018-2021.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Though Polanski fired the starting gun, his calls for “eco-populism” don’t seem to have initiated a civil war in the Green Party – yet. But the nature of this race certainly exposes the party’s ongoing identity crisis; does want to choose Polanski and offer a radical, left-wing, alternative for voters disillusioned with the Labour party? Or will it decide to remain moderate and nice, continuing to sweep up a wider pool of voters, including those who may previously have voted Conservative or Lib Dem? (Chowns and Ramsay, often described as ‘establishment’ Greens, would take the Greens in this direction).

To some senior party members, choosing Polanski – and thereby choosing a more radical style of leadership – could lead to even more success. Stuart Jeffry, the leader of Maidstone Borough Council thinks Polanski’s direction is exactly where the Greens should be going – though he told me he is uncomfortable with the phrase “eco-populism”. “It’s about the media coverage that we get,” he told me when we spoke over the phone, “I’ve been a member for 40 years and our media coverage has never been particularly good”. Jeffry thinks that’s “mostly because we say things that don’t resonate – or which people frankly don’t have time to understand the complexities of”.

When I ask whether he means the party needs a leader with more charisma, Jeffry hesitates: “I’m not going to say that, because Adrian is a good friend of mine. I think I’d use the word energy.” He adds that Polanski, who was grilled by Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC last week, has got “more on-screen presence than perhaps some of the others”.

Polanski, who is a former actor (and a former Lib Dem), has clearly learnt to use this ability to communicate to his advantage. As deputy leader, he is regularly out on the broadcast rounds representing the Greens. Polanski’s call for “eco-populism” has cut through on the cultural left. During his campaign, he has appeared on PoliticsJoe’s YouTube Channel and in conversation with Novara Media’s Aaron Bastani. He has also been endorsed by The Guardian columnist, Owen Jones, who left the Labour party and backed the Greens during the election campaign last year.

Polanski has failed to garner the support of Green party grandees such as former leader Caroline Lucas and house of Lords member, Jenny Jones, who have both endorsed Ramsay and Chowns. Polanski is clearly not seen as the establishment candidate; this is primarily channelled into criticism that, unlike Ramsay and Chowns, he is not an MP.

Catherine Braun, who is the deputy leader of Stroud Borough Council, told me that being an MP gives the party leader “more of a platform” and more exposure. “They have more opportunities to be invited on Question Time, to be out on stage and to make their points in parliament,” Braun said. She has publicly endorsed Ramsay and Chowns. “I do think it’s time for us to continue to have our co-leaders from the parliamentary party,” she added. (It should be noted that neither Ramsay nor Denyer were MPs when they were elected co-leaders, nor was Sian Berry).

To some members, however, Polanski’s lack of a seat in parliament isn’t an issue. Anthony Slaughter, the leader in the Green Party in Wales told me: “Zack is what we need to make the next step,”. He added: “People seem to have forgotten Zack is a member of the London Assembly and has been for several years.” When I suggest to Slaughter that having an official leader and a leader of the parliamentary party may cause trouble if the pair disagree, he explained: “it’s one of the challenges of success. We’re not a whipped party, so as we have more success and get more people elected, there is more scope for disagreement.”

Rumours over a split in the party leadership over trans rights triggering Denyer’s decision to step down have already been swirling (this followed Ramsay’s failure to say whether he still believed “trans women are women”). Could this split worsen if Polanski – who has said he will “rebuild consensus on trans rights”– takes the leadership, with Ramsay potentially taking control of the parliamentary party?

The next leader of the Green Party will be announced on 2 September. If the choice is Zack Polanski, the Green Party will do more than steal votes from Labour – it could take its MPs too.

[See more: The British left is coming for the government]